Cappucci-no: You can't bring takeaway coffee through security at domestic airports

Grabbing a coffee before heading through security at domestic airports has become a thing of the past, with Auckland Airport becoming the latest to ban unsealed liquids at screening points.

Two colleagues who caught domestic flights in Auckland this week were surprised to learn that takeaway coffees could no longer be brought through security, saying it was the first time they had encountered the rule.

While there have been restrictions on liquids in hand luggage at international terminals for years, passengers at New Zealand airports have been able to carry them onto domestic flights without issue until recently.

Auckland Airport says on its website that, as of November 16, unsealed liquids are no longer allowed through the security screening area in the domestic terminal.

“Unsealed liquids include coffees, smoothies, or any liquid container that may leak,” the airport says. “Please ensure you consume your beverage before reaching the screening area.”

An Aviation Security (Avsec) spokesperson said the recent change at Auckland Airport resulted from an upgrade to the screening point at the domestic terminal.

There have been changes to restrictions on liquids at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal after a security screening upgrade.

“Auckland domestic was the last screening point to be upgraded, and this brings Auckland in line with all other screening points.”

Drinks in takeaway cups can’t go through security because all “loose” items need to be placed in trays, and they could leak and damage the machines, she said. Similarly, they can’t be carried through the body scanning machines because they could spill.

Liquids in vessels with a sealable lid, such as screw-top drink bottles, can still be taken through.

But while restrictions have got tougher here, they’re likely to soon be relaxed in the UK.

Airports across the UK could completely do away with restrictions on liquids in hand luggage within the next two years thanks to new technology, The Independent reported.

Major UK airports have until mid-2024 to roll out Computed Tomography (CT) scanners, which will provide high-resolution 3D images of what bags contain.

This means travellers will be able to take large bottles of liquids through security, and no longer have to remove large electronic devices such as laptops from hand luggage.

New Zealand airports are set to get CT scanners too, but the timeframe is unclear.

The Avsec spokesperson said the organisation was “in the process of finalising a regulatory compliance date for when CT will be operational in New Zealand”.

Current rules restrict passengers on international flights from carrying liquids of more than 100ml in their hand luggage.

Unlike existing x-ray scanners, which produce 2D images, the CT scanners will enable security staff to examine bags from every angle, helping to improve the detection of prohibitive items and explosives.

“In addition, the new technology also comes with improved automated detection capabilities, which are based on AI technology, to further enhance and improve threat item detection,” the Avsec spokesperson said.

Once introduced, travellers may be able to carry large bottles of liquids in their hand luggage, and leave their large electronic devices inside when going through security. However, this remains subject to final regulatory approval.