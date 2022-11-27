Ten of the best Cyber Monday deals for Kiwi travellers

Public transport is the cheapest way to get to Auckland International Airport.

If Black Friday passed you by, there’s another US-born sale bonanza that could see you bag a bargain on travel: Cyber Monday.

Originally designed as an online shopping alternative to the in-store Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday is now one of the biggest shopping days in the year in North America – and some companies turn it into Cyber Week.

While Kiwis don’t have as much to choose from, there are still some solid travel deals out there on everything from flights and accommodation to package holidays. Here are 10 of the best.

Take a grand off overseas trips

Small-group tour operator Culture Trip is offering up to $1399 off trips in Asia. Trips include a 21-day grand tour of Japan, or 10 days exploring tropical northern Thailand – think trekking through jungles, feeding rescued elephants, swimming in waterfalls, and watching the sun set over a scenic canyon.

You can also score up to $849 off trips in the Middle East, and up to $810 off tours in Europe and South America. Deals are available until December 4 for travel between January and June 2023. See theculturetrip.com.

Grab a discount deal to Hawaii

Fancy a trip to Hawaii next year? Hawaiian Airlines has “Cyber Week” flights to Honolulu from $546 one way, and to Kona, Kahului and Liue from $630. There are also some sweet deals on fares to parts of the continental US, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and New York. Book by November 28, and you’ll get double the points on the HawaiianMiles Loyalty programme. See hawaiianairlines.co.nz.

Andrew Ruiz/Unsplash Hawaiian Airlines has deals to Hawaii and the continental US.

Stay or play at SkyCity

Auckland hotel, restaurant and entertainment hub SkyCity has deals on accommodation and experiences until 9am on December 2.

Save 25% on stays at SkyCity Hotel or The Grand by SkyCity (or 35% if you’re a SkyCity Hotels Unlocked member); get two tickets to head up the Sky Tower for the price of one; score half-price family passes for the All Blacks Experience; or get 50% off tickets to Wētā Workshop Unleashed. See skycityauckland.co.nz

Take a discount Contiki tour

Youth-focused tour operator Contiki is offering 25% off some of its top-selling tours worldwide, including its 23-day ‘European Escapade’, eight-day tour of South Africa, and 21-day road trip through the southern US, taking in everything from Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon to New Orleans and Miami. The sale runs until December 1. See contiki.com.

Save on international flights

Qatar Airways is offering up 12% off flights to destinations including the UK, Europe and Africa. Book online or on the airline’s mobile app before November 29, and use the code ‘BFRIDAYNZ’. See qatarairways.com.

123RF Luxury adventure travel company Flash Pack’s deals include a wildlife-filled tour in Tanzania.

Get $400 off luxury adventure trips

Luxury adventure travel company Flash Pack, which focuses on solo travellers in their 30s and 40s, is offering $400 off nine of its trips. Your choices include 13 days taking in Taj and tigers in northern India; nine days in Tanzania, where you’ll get up close with lions, cheetahs and elephants in Serengeti National Park; 10 days discovering “secret Vietnam”; and 12 days immersing yourself in “spiritual Bali”. The sale runs until November 29. See flashpack.com.

A world of deals with House of Travel

House of Travel’s extended sale includes deals with several of its tour operators.These include $600 off Globus tours in Canada per couple, $500 off Britain and Ireland tours, and $400 off tours in Australia, the USA and Europe. The sale runs until November 30, 2022. See houseoftravel.co.nz.

Save up to 25% with Flight Centre

Flight Centre’s extended sale includes 25% off overseas trips with Intrepid, which include jaunts to Morocco, other parts of Africa, and South America.

You can also go in the draw to win your money back on trips of up to $10,000, and be in to win an eight-day Vietnam trip for two. See flightcentre.co.nz.

Get 15% off overseas guided tours

Tour operators Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Costsaver are offering 15% off some of their top-selling tours internationally.

Budget tour specialist Costsaver’s deals include $434 off its 13-day Iberian Explorer tour, which will take you from Barcelona to Madrid via Valencia, Granada, the Costa del Sol, Seville, Lisbon, Salamanca, and the ancient cave dwellings at Guadix. Head away on May 6, 20 or 27 next year and you’ll pay from $2461 per person.

Insight Vacations’ specials include $930 off its 13-day Britain and Ireland tour, now priced from $5292 per person twin share.

Trafalgar, meanwhile, is offering $899 off its 16-day Spain, Morocco and Portugal tour, taking the price per person to as little as $5096 per person. See each operator’s website for details, and book and pay in full before December 5, 2022.

123RF Air New Zealand has deals on flights to Vancouver (pictured) and Hawaii.

Budget NZ and trans-Tasman airfares

Sale fares on the Jetstar website include cheap flights from Auckland to Queenstown from $66, to Dunedin from $64 and Sydney from $219. Fares are available until sold out for travel between select dates in early 2023. See jetstar.com.

Cheap Air New Zealand flights to Hawaii and Canada

The national carrier’s not doing Black Friday or Cyber Monday this year, but you can bag a bargain if you’re keen to head to Honolulu or Vancouver. One-way fares to the former start at $589 and to the latter from $869. Get in quick though – the sale ends at midnight on November 28. See airnewzealand.co.nz.