The one thing I miss about pandemic travel

Our reporters share their thoughts on the least acceptable grooming activity someone could do on a plane.

Patiently waiting in seat 13B on a domestic flight, I peered behind me to the aisle of passengers clogging up the queue.

I sighed. Should I accept my fate, go back to my book and wait until the plane is empty before grabbing my luggage from the overhead locker? Or make pleading eyes at each person walking past me until one of them nods to let me through?

What a year it’s been for travel – oh, those happy days when our borders opened! The excessive paperwork made travel restrictive – but soon enough, those restrictions began to fade.

No more pre-departure tests, then eventually no proof of vaccination (although it remains in place for some countries), masks are now optional on flights and that blasted New Zealand Traveller Declaration form has finally been kicked to the curb. Oh, the sweet smell of freedom.

But as the world of travel reverts largely back to what it used to be – with the fun additions of lost luggage and a much lighter wallet – there’s one thing I really miss about pandemic-era travel.

And that was the civilised way we disembarked an aircraft.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The race to nowhere: passengers who leap out of their seats and into the aisle before the plane doors have even opened.

You know the drill. You’re instructed to remain seated with your seatbelts fastened until the plane has come to a complete stop, and the seatbelt sign is switched off.

But the orchestra of seatbelts unbuckling in unison is often heard well before the bell of the seatbelt sign, followed by a panicked rush to the overhead lockers to grab belongings in the hope it’ll get anxious travellers to their final destinations that little bit faster.

These eager disembarkers then clog up the aisles, and Mr Smith sitting in 29A somehow always finds a way to get to the baggage claim before poor old Mrs Jones in 4C. Mate, I’ll see you at the baggage claim anyway.

But during the pandemic, something magical happened. Thanks to the need to socially distance (make sure you’ve got enough space to spread your legs), the aircraft disembarkation process was gloriously organised.

Each row, starting from the front of the plane, had their turn to get up. We were not to clog up the aisles in case someone breathed their Covid germs on another passenger and were instructed to remain seated until the next row had calmly grabbed their bags from overhead bins and began the trek down the plane.

No sneaky aisle jumpers, no frustrated passengers stuck standing hunched beneath the bulkheads, giving passing passengers hopeful raised eyebrows to release them into the queue.

It was organised, it was civilised, and it always gave me more time to finish off whatever crime fiction I was reading when the plane landed.

But now the days of social distancing are gone and the breath of your neighbour is free to float around on your shoulders, travellers have reverted to their rushed mindset and habits of old.

Many completely ignore the need for personal space, pushing their bags into the back of the knees of the passenger in front or hovering so close you can smell whether they ate the bliss balls or the Cookie Time cookie as their in-flight snack.

There are many aspects of pandemic travel that will hopefully stay in the bin, but civilised entry and exits from transportation is one aspect of travel etiquette I’d rather we brought back.

Should you let the rows in front exit the plane before the back of the plane? Let us know in the comments.