Hawaii's Mauna Loa is erupting. Can I still travel to Hawaii?

The eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano has raised questions over whether Kiwi travellers bound for the islands need to change their plans.

Mauna Loa is situated within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park – a key tourist attraction on the Island of Hawai’i, where visitors can view the lava flows.

Local authorities say at this stage, lava is confined to the immediate area of the mountain’s summit, and is not flowing outside that area.

About half of all recorded Mauna Loa eruptions have been confined to the summit area, said the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency’s Department of Defense.

The alert for Mauna Loa has increased from “advisory” to “warning” and the aviation threat level has risen from “yellow” to “red", but tourists are being told they do not need to change any travel plans at this stage. Both airports on the island, Hilo and Kona, remain open and are operating as normal.

No evacuations have been ordered, but those staying in holiday rentals should contact their accommodation providers for further instructions.

Chelsea Jensen Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has released the following Q&A for tourists.

Should travel plans to the Hawaiian Islands be postponed or cancelled?

There is no need to change travel plans to any of the Hawaiian Islands at this time. Mauna Loa is located on Hawaii Island, the southernmost island of the main island chain. Travel to the other islands – Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Lānai – is unaffected by the eruption.

Should travel plans to Hawaii Island be re-routed to the other islands?

There is no need to change travel plans to Hawaii Island at this time. The eruption of lava is currently contained within the summit caldera at the top of Mauna Loa.

While the eruption has caused Mauna Loa’s Aviation Colour Code to be elevated to red – which means a hazardous eruption is imminent, underway or suspected – Hawaii Island’s two major airports in Hilo and Kona are currently open and the eruption is not expected to affect their ability to handle the regularly scheduled flights that arrive and depart each day. It’s a good idea to check with your airline for the status of your flight.

Is this eruption a danger to people on Hawaii Island?

While all lava being emitted is currently contained within the summit caldera at the top of Mauna Loa, volcanic eruptions are dynamic and conditions can change quickly.

Residents and visitors staying in communities downslope of Mauna Loa should have emergency preparedness plans ready in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.

Visitors staying in short-term holiday rentals should contact their hosts for more information. The major resort areas of Kailua-Kona, the Kohala Coast, and Hilo are not immediately downslope of the eruption.

Is there a danger to people with breathing problems from the ash emitted by the eruption?

People who suffer from asthma, emphysema, COPD, or other types of breathing problems should take precautions to avoid the ash and vog (volcanic smog) that are characteristic of volcanic eruptions.

This would include either staying indoors or monitoring how the wind is blowing so as not to be caught in an area where ash and vog are heavy and could impair the ability to breathe normally.

Is this eruption of Mauna Loa unusual?

While Hawaii Island is the youngest and most active of the Hawaiian Islands in terms of volcanic activity, eruptions are rare.

The last time Mauna Loa erupted was 38 years ago in 1984. The island’s most recent eruption took place in 2018 when Kīlauea Volcano erupted and lava flowed for several months.

Q: Where can people find the latest information and updates on the eruption?

Official channels are the best sources for the latest updates about the Mauna Loa eruption, including the following:

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense