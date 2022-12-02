Mammoth Emirates A380 double-decker plane touches down in New Zealand

The superjumbo jet has returned to NZ for the first time since 2020.

The world’s largest passenger jet has touched down in Auckland as Emirates resumes its non-stop service to Dubai – one of the longest commercial flights in the world.

The double-decker A380 has been largely absent from New Zealand skies since the start of the pandemic, save a series of repatriation flights operated by German airline Lufthansa in April 2020.

Emirates last flew an A380, which famously features a cocktail bar and showers, to Auckland in February 2020. Since then, it has operated the route with a smaller Boeing 777-300ER, with a stop in Kuala Lumpur.

The UAE-based airline’s New Zealand regional manager Chris Lethbridge said the return of the superjumbo jet is a sign international air travel for New Zealanders is returning to normal.

“The A380s are more than an aircraft for New Zealanders. Since first arriving in 2009, they have been a symbol of our passion for travel and new experiences. We’re very proud to bring them back to the country.”

The return of the daily non-stop service will see flights depart Auckland at 9.15pm and arrive in Dubai at 5.25am the next day, local time. The return flight will depart Dubai at 10.05am and arrive in Auckland at 11.05am the next day.

Abigail Dougherty The A380 has returned to New Zealand for the first time in more than two years.

Flights between Dubai and Christchurch via Sydney are set to resume next March.

With a flight time of 17 hours and 15 minutes, Emirates’ Auckland to Dubai service is one of the world’s longest commercial flights, and the longest route on the airline’s network.

Air New Zealand’s Auckland to New York service is slightly longer at 17 hours and 35 minutes. The longest flight in the world is Singapore Airlines’ New York to Singapore service, with passengers spending 18 hours and 45 minutes in the air.

Abigail Dougherty The Emirates A380 landing at Auckland International Airport on Friday.

If you’re going to be in the sky for a long time, the A380 is one of the best places to do it – particularly if you’re in business or first class.

Both have access to a horseshoe-shaped bar at the rear of the upper deck, where you’ll catch passengers chatting over champagne or cocktails on leather couches.

Business class seats transform into lie-back beds and come with personal mini bars, large video screens, and better-than-economy meals.

First-class passengers get entire suites to themselves complete with bathrooms with showers.

Abigail Dougherty The A380 is the largest passenger jet in the world.

From January, A380s on the Auckland route will be fitted with the airline’s new premium economy seats, which are wider than regular economy seats, with more legroom and padded headrests.

Premium economy passengers also get a special menu, and wines unavailable further back.