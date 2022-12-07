Body scanners and boots off: Why is domestic aviation security ramping up?

We asked the Wellington newsroom if they are stackers or bolters?

If you’ve been on a domestic flight around New Zealand lately, you may have noticed security is being beefed up.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The nationwide rollout of body scanners has just been completed, alongside new rules at Auckland’s domestic airport that requires passengers to take off any shoes that are ankle-high while being security screened.

So what’s going on, and why is it being done? Stuff Travel has got to the bottom of what authorities are up to.

What changes will I see at the airport?

The most obvious change you’ll see is body scanners, which have recently been installed at the domestic screening area at Auckland Airport. This is known as Advanced Image Technology (AIT).

There are now 25 of the AIT machines operating throughout the country. The roll-out started at Auckland International Airport in June 2019, and they have been progressively introduced in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill. The roll-out ended at Auckland domestic airport in November 2022.

The new machines mean no unsealed liquids can be taken through, or they could damage it. There is also a requirement for ankle-high boots and reflector vests to be taken off while going through security. This has been the case around New Zealand for some time, but only recently introduced in Auckland with the arrival of the new scanners.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Body scanners have been rolled out domestically.

The machines that your bags go into are also being upgraded with Computed Tomography (CT) scanners which allow a 3D view of your bag.

Why are body scanners being used domestically?

The introduction of body scanners hasn’t been without criticism - with the Council of Civil Liberties previously calling it “overkill.”

Despite New Zealand’s domestic terror alert being reduced from medium to low, AvSec states the rollout of these machines is not “solely” related to the terror threat.

It states on its website: “Aviation remains an attractive target for terrorists who’re continually looking for ways to smuggle explosives and similarly dangerous items on to aircraft.”

The machines are looking for powders that can’t be detected by traditional X-ray machines, that are “an increasing and credible threat to aviation safety.”

An AvSec spokesperson explained the machines are also needed to ensure New Zealand is "commensurate with international requirements". The country has obligations under international aviation treaties to screen passengers to a certain standard, and is occasionally audited.

What can the officer see when conducting a body scan?

A screen next to the machine displays a genderless figure, which will highlight any concern areas. An officer may perform a pat down in the target area, depending on what was found. No images are stored.

IRFAN KHAN/LA TIMES/TNS A full-body scanner with privacy software installed is used at Ontario International Airport.

Are we headed towards the strict American-style screening that many passengers dread?

If you’ve ever flown through an airport in the United States, you might be familiar with the Transportation Security Administration, known as the TSA. Some passengers report assertive staff and invasive pat-downs.

So, is New Zealand headed in that direction?

A spokesperson for AvSec delicately tiptoed around the question in a statement, calling the TSA a “leading” security service, but then alluding to the importance of a “Kiwi approach” to its way of screening passengers.

Regional flights aren’t subject to any screening. Why is this the case when jet security is increasing?

The biggest discrepancy at airports is with regional flights. While jet aircraft security measures continue to strengthen, there is no legal requirement for passenger planes with fewer than 90 seats to be screened. That means none ofAir New Zealand’s regional flights undergo any security screening. This is a long-standing issue, which has been subject to much debate.

In 2008, Asha Abdille stabbed two Air New Zealand pilots after trying to hijack a plane, which was en route from Blenheim to Christchurch. The flight wasn’t subject to any aviation security screening.

Te Manatū Waka - Ministry of Transport is conducting a review of domestic screening, but a spokesperson confirmed no decisions have been made on whether regional airports will be required to introduce security measures.

