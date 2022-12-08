Luxon and Ardern spotted not paying 'full' attention to Air NZ safety briefings: What are the rules?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon travel extensively on the Air New Zealand network for their jobs.

Brook Sabin is a travel reporter for Stuff and former political reporter.

OPINION: I’m on the last flight out of Christchurch for the night, and Christopher Luxon is greeted like a long-lost friend by our Air New Zealand crew. That’s not surprising, given he was at the helm of the national carrier for seven years. Shortly after taking a seat, one of the crew members cheekily asks if he wants to come back and run the airline.

I’m headed to Auckland and find myself across the aisle from the man who wants to be prime minister. As a former political reporter, who has a love of travel and aviation, my two worlds have collided. I can’t help but watch.

Our flight is led by a cabin crew member with impeccable te reo - the kind that makes you proud to be a New Zealander. Luxon praises her announcements, which were impressive.

Part of her script includes advising passengers they need to follow all crew instructions, and that you need to pay “full” attention to the safety video, “even if you fly with us often”.

The flight attendants then proceed to get the flight ready for departure, which includes rolling down the screens for the safety video.

The soothing voice of Joe Harawira, who stars in Air New Zealand’s latest safety briefing begins: “Tihei mauri ora, welcome to our world. I’m going to tell you the story of Tiaki.”

Air New Zealand The latest version encourages Kiwis and tourists to adopt the 'Tiaki Promise'.

At that point, I take a quick look around the cabin. Some people are paying attention to the video, others aren’t. It’s a pretty typical scene on any flight.

However, I couldn’t help but notice Luxon’s head was down, scrolling on his phone. And it stayed down for almost all the safety video.

Now, paying limited attention to the safety video isn’t earth-shattering, and I’d be a hypocrite for saying so. I have done it on many occasions, and in fact, I wasn’t paying full attention by watching Luxon – which makes me just as bad.

I’ve also seen plenty of other passengers not paying full attention, including on one occasion, the Prime Minister. Back in 2019, in the lead-up to Waitangi Day, I was on a flight with Jacinda Ardern to Kerikeri and watched the Prime Minister talk to an adviser next to her as the flight attendant delivered a manual briefing (the smaller planes don’t have video screens). I was with my partner, and we were both a bit surprised by it at the time.

It’s important to point out that I went to both Luxon and Ardern’s office to see if they wanted to respond. I got very different reactions.

Luxon offered a bit of a lighthearted mea culpa via statement:

“I know better than anyone how important it is to pay attention to airline safety videos – even if you’ve seen as many as I have and can recite every word of the All Blacks Men In Black safety song! This is a good reminder that I must do my best to always pay full attention.”

Ardern’s office was much more prickly, which was apparent in a robust phone call with one of her spin doctors, seemingly caused by a misunderstanding of the story. I was later given the following response, to be attributed to a spokesperson:

“The Prime Minister routinely pays attention to safety briefings on planes.”

So, what does this all mean for the rest of us? Do you have to legally pay attention to the safety briefings?

Brook Sabin/Stuff CAA rules require all passengers to be briefed on safety features before takeoff.

What does the Civil Aviation Authority say?

Airlines must ensure all passengers are briefed before taking off.

Interestingly, a spokesperson for the CAA told Stuff Travel: “There is no legal requirement for a passenger to listen to the briefing.”

However, passengers must follow all crew instructions, and this means "a passenger could be committing an offence if he/she doesn’t comply with commands given by the pilot in command”.

In other words, when the crew instructs you to give the briefing your “full attention”, you need to. If you’re uncooperative, the matter could be referred to the pilot in command, who has the ultimate say on what happens.

What does Air New Zealand say?

Air New Zealand reiterates that everyone needs to watch the briefing.

“In general, our customers are very cooperative and enjoy the Air New Zealand spin on safety videos, however, in the unlikely event that someone becomes uncooperative, the aircraft may return to the gate and that customer may be offloaded.”

And it has happened. Back in 2015, Sir Bob Jones was famously escorted off a flight for not following the safety briefing.