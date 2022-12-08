'You can't have tourism without sex': New Indonesia rules to have 'huge implications' for Kiwis

Kiwi visitors to Indonesia will inevitably be affected by the country’s controversial new ban on sex outside of marriage, with one tourism expert saying it could have “huge implications” that spell the end to Bali’s days as a magnet for couples and backpackers.

The new criminal code states that anyone who has sex outside marriage may face up to one year in jail, meaning it will affect tourists as well as locals.

Victoria University of Wellington associate tourism professor Ian Yeoman said Kiwi tourists will “without a doubt” find themselves in trouble as a result of what Australian newspapers have dubbed the ‘Bali bonk ban’, which is set to take effect in three years.

“It’s a big destination for Australians in particular, but also for Kiwis and Europeans. So there are going to be cases where it happens, without a doubt.”

Yeoman said the headline issue with outlawing extramarital sex is that “you can’t have tourism without sex.

“There’s the whole wedding industry, romance industry, love tourism. All of this assumes that when you go on holiday you will want to do that. In Bali, for many visitors, it’s about couples, it’s about meeting somebody. And (with the ban) there’ll be the question of “Is it safe?”. So it could have huge implications for the market and people deciding not to go to that country because of the perception of sex, and concerns about how it will be policed.”

Cory Couples may reconsider holidaying in Bali as a result of the ban on extramarital sex, associate professor of tourism Ian Yeoman said.

While some other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, attract tourists despite bans on extramarital sex, they don’t have the same reputation as Bali as havens for backpackers, couples and singles open to holiday flings or romance.

LGBTQ+ travellers may also decide not to visit Indonesia as the code effectively outlaws LGBTQ+ relationships. The Indonesian government doesn’t recognise same-sex marriage, so any sexual activity between people of the same gender would be considered extramarital.

While the code states that police can only prosecute based on a complaint by a close family member, there is confusion about how the ban will be implemented.

Yeoman questioned whether couples will be able to book hotel rooms without first proving they are married, and whether unmarried couples on cruises will be able - or want - to visit.

If tourists do end up being convicted for having extramarital sex, the New Zealand government could potentially issue a travel advisory warning Kiwis not to visit, he said. And, if that happened, it would be impossible to get travel insurance to cover you for a trip.

Artem Beliaikin Bali is a popular destination for honeymoons, weddings and romantic holidays.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said it is monitoring the impacts of the new code “and will assess in due course whether additional information should be included in our travel advisory for Indonesia”.

Critics of the new code, which also restricts political and religious freedoms, see it as a “disaster” for human rights, and a blow to tourism, particularly in holiday destinations such as Bali.

“We’ve already had a series of statements from the Bali tourism association, the Bali hotel association that it’s going to have a huge impact on the country in terms of ‘Is this the end of the backpacking market, the hedonistic market in that part of the world?’,” Yeoman said. “So it could have huge implications in terms of tourism.”

Yeoman said the new code could be interpreted as a statement from the Indonesian government, where the majority of the population is Muslim, that it wants to reposition itself as a destination.

“There have always been issues of overtourism in Bali, so they could use it as an opportunity to say ‘this is our country and this is the value system we’ve got. We’re family oriented, we want more sensible tourists’. And (the new code) might also make it more attractive to the Islamic market.”

University of Otago tourism professor Neil Carr also pointed to the uncertainty the new code has introduced to the Indonesian tourism sector, particularly in relation to how visitors from overseas may be affected.

“At most risk would appear to be those visitors engaging in consensual sexual experiences with people they meet while on holiday as opposed to regular partners they go on holiday with,” he said. “What is the scale of the risk is the unknown factor. It is this unknown that may result in some tourists deciding to go on holiday elsewhere.

“More clarification about the law and how it will be implemented is going to be needed before everyone will really know the extent of the associated risks for international visitors.”

News of the ban comes as Air New Zealand prepares to restart its direct flights to Bali in March next year. More than 83,000 Kiwis visited the holiday hot spot in 2019, making it one of our most popular destinations that year, and the national carrier said it has seen strong demand for flights in 2023.

“We always knew that Kiwis loved Bali and in the first week we sold over 7500 seats,” the airline’s general manager, long haul, Scott Carr said. “Since then Bali continues to be one of our highest selling international destinations, with the school holiday periods being exceptionally popular and selling out fast.”