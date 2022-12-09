Behind the name of Auckland’s newest cruise catamaran

A new 29-metre catamaran has arrived in Auckland as tourism operator Explore Group expands its sailing fleet.

The Tuhi-rapa was due to set sail on its maiden voyage to Tiritiri Matangi Island Friday morning, however the sailing was cancelled due to the wind. A powhiri was held to celebrate the new arrival.

The 29m power cat has capacity for up to 300 passengers and has been designed and purpose built for dual roles.

“This new vessel has enough space to carry bikes as well as large outdoor spaces and windows for cruising and wildlife viewing in local conditions,” said Explore Managing Director William Goodfellow.

“The new boat comes just in time for people to book over the summer holidays.”

Along with the Tiritiri Matangi run, the new boat will operate the Tikapa Moana – Whale & Dolphin Wildlife Cruise and Motutapu Ferry.

The name ‘Tuhi-rapa’ was gifted by Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, named after the story of Ngāi Tai tupuna, Manawatere, who ventured from Hawaiiki to Aotearoa. Upon his arrival he marked various trees in and around the rohe, and the ‘tuhi’, tohu, or hand mark helped to guide the followers of Manawatere so that they would not become lost.

Supplied Explore Group will sail its new catamaran Tuhi-rapa on the Tiritiri Matangi run, and will operate the Tikapa Moana – Whale & Dolphin Wildlife Cruise and Motutapu Ferry.

Explore Group, which has partnered with Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, said in today’s context ‘Tuhi-rapa’ is a symbol of the continuation of the traditional practice of the tupuna Manawatere. By taking people on board this vessel, they will discover and rapa (explore) the rohe and gain a better understanding of our Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki history.

“The partnership with Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki has culminated in a joint venture with Tikapa Moana – Whale and Dolphin Wildlife Cruise, and the Tiritiri Matangi ferry,” says Goodfellow.

“This relationship has been nurtured over many years but we both see this as the start of a very long journey together, with the scope of opportunity across the motu of Tikapa Moana being almost unlimited,” he says.

Tuhi-rapa was also carrying precious cargo on her trip from Australia – a writing box thought to have belonged to Bishop Selwyn, New Zealand’s first Anglican Bishop.

The writing box is headed to Te Waimate Mission to investigate the origins of the box and verify the link to Bishop Selwyn.

This new vessel is part of an ongoing expansion plan for Explore Group and follows the company’s purchase of Fullers GreatSights in the Bay of Islands in July 2021, and the significant fleet expansion both in New Zealand and Hamilton Island, Queensland, Australia.