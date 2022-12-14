Is 'airmageddon' coming to NZ? Here's what you need to know about flying this Christmas

Public transport is the cheapest way to get to Auckland International Airport.

With the aviation sector still struggling with sickness and staff shortages and airlines warning of disruption over what is shaping up to be an extremely busy summer season, one might wonder whether New Zealand is headed for a down under version of “airmageddon”.

Cancellations, delays, extraordinarily long queues and lost luggage created chaos in UK, European and North American airports over the northern hemisphere summer as short-staffed airlines, airports and baggage handling companies struggled to keep up with demand.

New Zealand has already experienced a diluted version, with high numbers of cancelled flights during peak travel periods such as school holidays, and a surge in missing luggage, but our busiest period of the year is yet to come.

This summer will be the busiest for airlines and airports since the pandemic ground most passenger flights to a halt in early 2020, and they have fewer staff than they did pre-Covid to cope.

Air New Zealand expects to fly 2.8 million passengers around Aotearoa and overseas this summer, while Jetstar is set to accommodate more than 300,000 customers across its New Zealand network. The Qantas Group, which includes Jetstar, expects to carry more than eight million people overall.

Wellington Airport head of operations Matthew Palliser said while Christmas is always a busy time for airports, this festive season will be especially so as the global travel sector continues its recovery from the effects of Covid-19.

Frank Augstein/AP Travellers queue at London’s Heathrow Airport over the busy summer period dubbed ‘Airmageddon’.

Air New Zealand will be operating more flights into and out of the airport than it did pre-Covid, along with about 85% of its pre-pandemic international services, he said. Jetstar, Qantas and Fiji Airways have all returned to their full pre-Covid international schedules.

“In total we are back to 91% of our pre-Covid domestic capacity and 66% for international.”

Air New Zealand has told customers to expect delays, queues and “packed flights”, with chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty saying that even with new aircraft and 2200 more people on its payroll, “the entire airport community will be under pressure”.

The airline has also cautioned that those whose flights are delayed or cancelled may have to find their own accommodation. While the airline tries to source accommodation for passengers whose flights were delayed or cancelled for reasons within its control, it noted that “availability is extremely limited” this summer.

Jetstar is also feeling the pressure, with a spokesperson saying teams are “working around the clock to make sure we take our customers safely to their destination during this important time.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Air NZ has warned of delays, queues and ‘packed flights’ over its busiest summer in three years.

“We’ve introduced a range of measures to strengthen our operations, including investing in technology and resources to support our frontline teams, and we continue to recruit more people across key areas of our business.”

Airports and baggage handling companies have also been working hard to replace staff laid-off during the pandemic, but new recruits are hard to find in the tight labour market, especially experienced ones.

Worldwide, an estimated 400,000 aviation staff lost their jobs, were temporarily laid off, or were threatened with redundancy in the autumn and winter of 2020. Many are now reluctant to return to companies which made them feel dispensable, and there is resentment among some of those who stayed.

In the northern hemisphere, there have been numerous strikes over pay and conditions and, in Australia, Qantas flight attendants voted in November in favour of strike action over the airline’s latest pay offer, with the Flight Attendants’ Association of Australia saying the union will take a “measured approach” to disruption over Christmas.

Palliser said Wellington Airport has been recruiting staff all year, with efforts including holding a job fair in September to help different employers across the terminal find staff ahead of summer.

“Finding enough staff to keep up with demand has been a challenge for the whole world’s travel industry since the pandemic and New Zealand is no exception,” he said.

“It’s especially been a challenge for airlines and other services like baggage handlers and Government screening agencies.”

Auckland Airport has advised travellers to expect longer wait times when flying this summer as a result of “thousands” of job vacancies across the airport system.

The airport’s July job fair resulted in just 17% of available roles at the time being filled, and there are still some 1600 job vacancies.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said the vacancies include cabin crew, airline check-in staff, baggage handlers, security staff, airport operations and emergency services personnel, retail assistants, hotel staff, chefs, baristas, cleaners and waste management workers.

BROOK SABIN Auckland Airport still has some 1600 job vacancies to fill.

“These are all crucial roles that help keep the airport ecosystem running smoothly,” she said. “Travel has rebounded strongly after the borders reopened, and these businesses are crying out for staff from entry-level roles through to senior positions.”

Hurihanganui warned of additional queues and delays when both departing and arriving into New Zealand.

If something does go wrong on your travels, it mightn’t be easy to get hold of your airline either.

Air New Zealand customers have continued to complain of hours-long waits to get through to the airline’s call centre, despite a recruitment drive. Those who posted complaints on the airline’s social media pages over the past few weeks claimed to have waited on hold for up to four or five hours. There are also complaints about missing bags.

Given New Zealand’s relatively small population and the fact that airports, airlines and baggage handlers here have had more time to prepare for the summer season, it is unlikely that we will experience the same level of travel chaos as the UK, Europe and North America did over their hottest months.

That said, the aviation sector will be stretched to its limit this summer, with staff shortages and high Covid-19 case numbers almost certain to result in some disruption. With that in mind, here are a few tips for easing the stress of air travel this festive season.

What to know if you’re flying this Christmas

Book an airport car park online well ahead of your travel dates to secure a space and get a decent deal.

Consider travelling with carry-on luggage only so you won’t need to worry about your bag going missing. If travelling light is not for you, ensure you pack essential items in your carry-on bag, and consider using a baggage tracker.

Check in online before heading to the airport if possible to save time once you’re there.

Allow extra time to get to and from the airport as traffic can be extra busy over the festive season.