Hundreds of criminals stopped at Auckland Airport by new officers who watch for suspicious passengers

The practice is controversial overseas, and is now being rolled out more widely in New Zealand.

A new crack squad of airport officers, who watch passengers for suspicious behaviour, have intercepted "hundreds" of criminals leaving and entering the country.

They are known as Behavioural Detection Officers (BDOs), who stand in a crowd of passengers and look for signs people are up to no good.

The officers have managed to detect a wide range of suspicious people, including those of national security interest, others travelling on false documents or smuggling cash – among many other sinister activities.

"When you're under stress, the human body releases adrenalin and a whole bunch of other hormones that cause us to do certain things,” explained Karen Urwin, the Group Manager of Operations at the Aviation Security Service (AvSec).

READ MORE:

* Keen for a pre-flight snack? Here's the food situation at Auckland Airport

* The country that doesn't want you to visit

* Is 'airmageddon' coming to NZ? Here's what you need to know about flying this Christmas



“Most of us are aware of the really obvious ones, like shaking, sweating, crying and those kinds of things.

"But there are a whole lot of unique micro-actions, that unless you're trained to recognise, most of us wouldn't see them."

Urwin wouldn't divulge the full list of what officers are looking for, saying it would be an "own goal", but did reveal some of the suspicious behaviour that raises a red flag.

MELANIE EARLEY/STUFF The Behaviour Detection Officers are based all around the airport, and can operate in the check-in area.

"It's everything from how you hold your head, how you move your eyes, what you do with your hands, how you walk, a whole load of things," Urwin said.

An officer first enters a crowd in an airport and establishes a "baseline" level of stress. For example, during the Christmas period where there is talk of “airmageddon” unfolding because of stretched airport staff, passengers are more stressed.

The officer will identify passengers exhibiting unusual behaviour and start a checklist on an iPad. If that person reaches a specific score, the officer will head over for a chat.

"Nine out of tens times, they are highly stressed for legitimate reasons. They are scared of flying; they are going to meet their fiancé's family for the first time; they are going to an important job interview or they are going to a funeral for somebody they love. We can very quickly send them on their way," Urwin said.

However, the BDOs have intercepted a "significant" amount of criminal behaviour, which Urwin said amounted to hundreds of people.

"We often find people travelling on stolen or forged passports, New Zealanders trying to dodge warrants for arrest, people of interest from a national security point of view, we've intercepted a lot of people in New Zealand committing credit card fraud."

The record was 55 credit cards on one person, Urwin said.

John Selkirk/Stuff The Behaviour Detection Officers work closely with Customs and Police at the airport.

The BDOs have also identified people stealing things out of bags from other passengers and frequently identified people trying to smuggle currency.

"So far, we've recovered $1.5 million worth of stolen New Zealand currency trying to leave New Zealand" – all from the work of these new officers, Urwin explained.

The scheme was first piloted at Auckland Airport in 2018, before being approved for permanent use in 2019. The Covid-19 border shutdown slowed its rollout, which is now in full force again. Recruitment is underway to start a team in Christchurch in the new year.

The officers work "anywhere and everywhere" at the airport, except the bathrooms, and could be stationed at check-in, aviation security and passport control, for example. In Auckland, they've worked at both the domestic and international airports, and following the 2019 terror attack in Christchurch, operated out of the city’s airport for some time.

The officers wear suits, with identification tags around their neck, because they want criminals to know they are being watched – Urwin said it makes their behaviour even more exaggerated.

The use of behavioural detection in airports was pioneered in the United States, where it has been somewhat controversial, with accusations it has resulted in racial profiling.

In 2012, a number of officers in the USA came forward and told the New York Times they estimated 80% of passengers being pulled aside were minorities.

A report from the USA in 2013 also found there was little evidence the programme deterred terrorism.

Urwin is a passionate defender of New Zealand's operation, saying there is a significant system in place to ensure people aren't pulled aside based on race or background.

A team leader, for example, checks data from interactions at the end of each day, and can review them on CCTV if needed.

Abigail Dougherty The officers are mainly based in the international terminal in Auckland.

Officers are also trained for seven weeks before beginning at the airport, and then undertake ongoing training on the job. A significant part of their training is focused on unconscious bias, where people make judgements without realising it.

As for the other criticism in the United States that terrorists haven't been stopped, Urwin also pushes back.

"Have we found anybody [in New Zealand] about to blow up a plane? No, and please God, may that continue to be the case, but we've certainly intercepted a lot of criminal activity, which I think is a huge win for New Zealand.

"It's nothing sinister; in the early days people thought it was – but it's a really highly scientific tool used by law enforcement agencies around the world."

There are currently 15-17 officers working in the Auckland unit, with recruitment underway for around eight more to be based in Christchurch.

"I think people tend to look at New Zealand and go: there's no threat here, so why do we do this? There is threat in New Zealand, and if people haven't realised that after the mosque shootings, then I think they're being very naive," Urwin said.

Airlines from higher-risk countries, such as the United States, also require a significant level of airline security.

"We've got an international obligation to keep those people who are flying on those aircraft safe and secure, and if we didn't meet those standards, then those countries wouldn't let those planes fly here."