Jetstar to launch new direct service from Auckland to Brisbane

Jetstar has announced a new direct service from Auckland to Brisbane, launching in March.

The airline will operate four return flights a week in an Airbus A320, with the first flight taking off on March 27.

Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully said it was the first time the airline had offered direct flights between the two cities, and they were confident it would be “extremely popular” with customers.

“Queensland is home to one of the largest populations of Kiwi expats in Australia which means getting home to see family and friends will now be easier and more affordable for many New Zealanders,” she said.

Launch fares start from $229 one-way. Air New Zealand’s cheapest fares for flights between the two cities start from $303.

Auckland Airport general manager customer and aeronautical commercial Scott Tasker said the direct connection was “wonderful news” for trans-Tasman travellers.

“From the tropical north to the beaches of the Gold Coast, Queensland offers an exceptional travel experience – one that Kiwis have always loved,” he said.

Jetstar currently operates flights between Auckland and Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Sydney, as well as Rarotonga.

From Christchurch it flies to Melbourne and the Gold Coast, from Wellington to the Gold Coast, and from Queenstown to the Gold Coast and Sydney.