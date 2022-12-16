Are you a suspicious flyer? Here are the warning signs that trigger new airport officers

The practice is controversial overseas, and is now being rolled out more widely in New Zealand.

If you're going through an airport and are excessively yawning, have a jumping Adam’s apple, continuously clear your throat and give people “cold penetrating stares” - you might just attract the attention of a new security unit.

Auckland Airport has a crack squad of airport officers who watch passengers for suspicious behaviour. It has intercepted "hundreds" of people of interest leaving and entering the country, including people travelling on false documents or smuggling cash.

They are called Behavioural Detection Officers (BDOs) and stand in a crowd watching for suspicious behaviour.

The practice was pioneered in the United States, where a list of behaviours its officers look for was leaked back in 2015.

The checklist included 92 actions or observations that are each assigned points. When a person's behaviour reaches a certain point threshold, that passenger is subject to additional screening.

According to the report, obtained by The Intercept, one point is added for those who arrive late for their flight, avoids eye contact with officials, is sweating excessively, has protruding or beating neck arteries, whistles as they approach aviation security or has an obvious "Adam's apple jump" when requested to submit to screening procedures."

123RF Constantly looking down is one of the behaviours outlined in the 2015 leaked report.

People are issued two points if they have a "cold penetrating stare", have "widely open staring eyes" or if they have a "powerful grip of a bag." Other warning signs for two points include bulges in clothing, or displaying arrogance.

Passengers are given three points if they appear to be in disguise, appear confused or disorientated or are maintaining consistent eye contact with others.

The document also reveals a number of other "signs of deception" including a change in voice pitch, an increased breathing rate and passengers who cover their mouths when speaking.

Interestingly people can lose points if they are a member of a family, or a married couple over 55. Females over 55 and males over 65 are also deemed a lower risk, and lose a point.

If a person gets four or more points, the document outlines enhanced screening procedures.

Back in New Zealand, the Aviation Security Service (AvSec) wouldn't reveal the full list of what their officers look for, saying it would be an "own goal".

"All those things listed in that document are micro signs of stress," explained Group Manager of Operations at AvSec Karen Urwin.

"But there's a whole lot more, so that was a pretty blunt tool that particular list."

Brook Sabin/Stuff New Zealand’s Behavioural Detection Unit can operate “anywhere and everywhere” in New Zealand airports, except the bathrooms.

Behavioural Detection is controversial in the United States. In 2012, a number of officers in the USA came forward and told the New York Times they estimated 80% of passengers being pulled aside were minorities.

A report from the USA in 2013 also found there was little evidence the programme deterred terrorism.

Urwin is a passionate defender of New Zealand's operation, saying there is a significant system in place to ensure people aren't pulled aside based on race or background.

A team leader, for example, checks data from interactions at the end of each day, and can review them on CCTV if needed.

Officers are also trained for seven weeks before beginning at the airport, and then undertake ongoing training on the job. A significant part of their training is focused on unconscious bias, where people make judgements without realising it.

Urwin said its BDOs had intercepted hundreds of passengers potentially up to no good, from money smugglers to those travelling on stolen or fake documents and people of a national security interest.

Around $1.5 million of smuggled cash had been stopped because of work by the Behaviour Detection Unit, for example.

The officers are currently based at Auckland Airport, with another base being established in Christchurch.