Save & Splurge: Travel vlogging cameras for every kind of budget

If becoming a travel content creator is among your New Year goals, check out these options to find the best camera for your work.

DJI Pocket 2

One of the more affordable video cameras on the market, the DJI Pocket 2 packs a punch for its pocket size.

This incredible compact performer is a great travel companion, with a core feature being its object tracking, which is ideal for vloggers walking around.

It has 1/1.7" 64MP CMOS sensor, up to 8x zoom, a 93-degree angle of view, and four directional stereo microphones. From $600.

Sony ZV-1F

This new compact and lightweight vlogging camera is an exciting addition to the ZV family, featuring a fixed ultra-wide angle 20mm1 F2.0 prime lens to make your subjects stand out.

With the ability to take stills and 4K video, your videos will have background bokeh and skin tones will appear soft.

A 3-capsule mic and wind screen will ensure clear voice recording, and you can choose from 10 creative modes to suit your video style. From $1099.

Panasonic Lumix GH6 Mirrorless Camera

The choice for professions, the 25.2 megapixel Lumix GH6 will produce high resolution images with rich colours to make your work stand out from the rest.

Small but powerful enough to rival full-frame cameras, the GH6 shoots 5.7K video and contains a next generation sensor to offer high dynamic range for quality sharpness and detail in every frame, as well as impressive image stabilisation to ensure steady results even when handheld. From $3699.