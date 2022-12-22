Christmas passengers diverted to another country to help stranded Air NZ plane

An Air New Zealand flight to Rarotonga was diverted to Tonga to assist a stranded aircraft.

Air New Zealand passengers on a flight to Rarotonga found themselves on an unexpected rescue mission to another country to help a stranded plane.

NZ964, a 787 packed with holidaymakers, was scheduled to arrive in Rarotonga at 1.45pm on Wednesday but was delayed by almost three hours after making an unscheduled stop.

Another Air NZ 787 had become stranded in Tonga, after a technical issue.

With only Air NZ flying to Tonga, the airline had two options: fly an empty plane with an engineer onboard, sometimes known as a ghost flight, or divert a passenger flight.

The airline opted for the latter and diverted the Rarotonga flight, which spent just 14 minutes on the ground dropping off essential supplies.

After the short stopover, the plane continued its journey and arrived in the Cook Islands at 4.22pm - two hours and 37 minutes behind schedule.

Google Maps The slightly longer than expected route to Rarotonga.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said, “Air New Zealand flight NZ946 from Auckland to Rarotonga was yesterday diverted to Tonga for a short stop in order to deliver an engineer and parts to repair another aircraft. Customers were communicated with and we have since got them to where they needed to go for Christmas.”

Asked if customers were compensated for the unexpected stopover with something like free movies, it appears not, with the spokesperson responding, “It was only for a few minutes and they didn’t disembark the aircraft.”

Air New Zealand has also announced it will be changing the flight times for almost 2000 overseas flights next year, which could affect hundreds of families’ holiday plans.

About 90% of the flights have been moved within 60 minutes of their original flight times or have changed aircraft.

But the remaining 10% of flights won’t be able to leave on the day they originally booked, which could leave people scrambling to change connecting flights or accommodation.