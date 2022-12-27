China to scrap Covid-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

China will drop a Covid-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting January 8, the National Health Commission announced on Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures.

Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home. That is down from as much as three weeks in the past.

People coming to China will still need a negative virus test 48 hours before departure and passengers will be required to wear protective masks on board, an online post from the health commission said.

China abruptly dropped many of its pandemic restrictions earlier this month, sparking widespread outbreaks that have swamped hospital emergency rooms and funeral homes.

READ MORE:

* Chaos grips Chinese towns as Covid-19 overwhelms hospitals, funeral parlours

* China paying over-60s to get vaccinated against Covid as cases surge

* Hong Kong plans to reopen border with China in weeks



The move followed rare public protests against the restrictions, which have slowed the economy, putting people out of work and driving restaurants and shops out of business.