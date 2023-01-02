500,000 international visitors expected to arrive in next two months

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to come to New Zealand this summer.

Half a million international visitors are expected to arrive in New Zealand over the next two months.

Between 470,000 and 530,000 visitors are expected to land in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington in January and February.

It will be by far the biggest summer for tourists in years after the international border fully reopened on July 31.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said Aotearoa had proven itself to be an “attractive destination” for overseas visitors.

“Our regions have already seen a boost in tourism spend and this looks set to continue in the summer months,” Nash said.

In the year to March 2022, international tourists spent $26.5 billion while in New Zealand, an 30.6% increase on the previous year.

The GST generated from international tourists totalled $209 million, an increase of $72 million from the previous year.

Getty Images Hundreds of thousands of international visitors will flock to our shores over the next two months. (File photo)

The industry was “looking forward to seeing another large jump” by the end of March 2023, Nash said.

“We expect an increase into the coming year of the number of people directly employed in tourism, with over 20,000 working holiday visa holders having arrived in New Zealand.”

Nash said the return of international tourists was “fantastic” for jobs and the economy, but wanted to make sure the industry was protecting the land the tourists were visiting.

“We are also focused on making sure the return to high tourism numbers are environmentally sustainable and has a lower impact on our natural landscape than it has had in the past,” he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Minister of Tourism Stuart Nash says the Government is focused on environmentally sustainable tourism ventures.

“One of the Government’s newest programmes, the Tourism Industry Transformation Plan, will make sure tourism gives back more than it takes from people and place.”

The $54 million fund for the Tourism Industry Transformation Plan would be used for tourism projects that were sustainable and low carbon.

The results of the first phase of this plan, which focused on strengthening the tourism workforce by offering a “more attractive career pathway”, would be revealed in early 2023.

“The next phase will be focused on the environment and include addressing the environmental challenges the industry faces, such as reducing emissions and better regenerative practices,” Nash said.