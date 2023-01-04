Inside the Jetsons-like plane that Air NZ is eyeing

The national carrier wants its first zero-emission flight to take off in 2026.

Air New Zealand has its eye on a Jetsons-like electric aircraft that can take off like a helicopter and fly like a plane.

It might sound fanciful - but the plane has already made multiple test flights – including with the U.S. Air Force, and has hundreds of orders.

In December, Air NZ unveiled four different zero-emissions planes it was looking to buy.

While three of the planes use runways, like traditional aircraft, one of them stood out as a bit of a wild card – it will lift vertically.

The plane is from USA-based Beta Technologies, which is developing an aircraft known as the ALIA-250.

What is the ALIA-250?

Beta Technologies The ALIA-250 has a tail styled on the Arctic tern.

At first glance, it looks like a giant drone. It has four vertical propellers for lift-off, and one at the back to help it fly like a plane. It behaves Jetson-like, referring to the famous cartoon where the Jetson family flies around Orbit City in an aircraft that launches vertically, but cruises like a traditional plane.

The company is developing two models: one for cargo and another passenger model that will carry up to five passengers and a pilot.

It has a maximum take-off weight of around 3174 kg - roughly the weight of a large white rhino.

The plane's design - particularly its tail - is inspired by the Arctic tern, which holds the record for the longest migration of any bird in the world. Each year, they migrate from the Arctic Circle to the Antarctic Circle.

Is it safe?

The plane is going through a certification process that must prove rigorous safety before it can fly commercially.

The company explains the aircraft has "elegant redundancy" and "simplicity of control."

How does it charge?

Beta Technologies The company has a simulator for testing.

The company is building a network of "Charge Cubes". There are already nine of these in operation, with 55 more underway and plans for 150 by 2025.

The aircraft will land next to a cube, where a full charge takes around 50 minutes. That's expected to provide approximately 463 kilometres of range, almost the direct distance from Auckland to Wellington.

Other electric aircraft from different manufacturers, and even electric cars, will also be able to use the Charge Cubes.

How far advanced is testing?

The company has two prototype aircraft - one takes off like a helicopter and flies like a plane, known as VTOL (vertical take-off and landing). The other flies like a traditional plane, known as CTOL (conventional take-off and landing). Both are fully electric.

Beta Technologies The plane is currently conducting trials in the USA.

In December, the CTOL model completed a 1410 km journey from Plattsburgh, New York, to UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky. It refuelled on the way using Charging Cubes.

The United States Air Force is also helping test the aircraft.

What would Air NZ use it for?

Beta has an initial focus on cargo operations, with a single pilot. Its launch partner is United Therapeutics, which hopes to use it for transporting human organs. One of its big orders has also come from the shipping giant UPS.

Air NZ could use the plane for express cargo to test the concept and provide the public with a little assurance before taking passengers.

The passenger model could be used as an air taxi for such things as getting people from Auckland City to Auckland Airport, or for short hops like Auckland to Hamilton or Tauranga.

How soon could we see one in our skies?

That depends on whether Air NZ selects the plane from its list of four finalists – an announcement is expected later this year.

If Beta is selected to deliver an aircraft, an ALIA-250 could be in our skies come 2026.