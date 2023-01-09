Govt asleep at the baggage carousel as countless Kiwi travellers lose bags

Brook Sabin is a travel reporter for Stuff, and former Press Gallery journalist.

OPINION: The Government appears asleep at the baggage carousel as a crisis has unfolded at Auckland Airport.

If anyone has an AirTag free, could you please attach it to someone in power who’s going to take public leadership on the issue? Because we need to find them. There is an urgent need for the airlines, Auckland Airport and Government departments to get a public boot up the backside for letting things get so bad.

Thousands of bags have been spotted languishing at the country’s biggest airport over the summer, with Christmas presents, birthday gifts, medication and clothes all unable to get to their owner.

READ MORE:

* Fiji-bound? Here's what you can do to beat the baggage woes

* Traveller reunited with bags thanks to an unexpected baggage worker

* Air NZ to allow baggage trackers amid lost luggage chaos, MP says



People have spent weeks – in some cases months – without their bags. Some are lining up for up to six hours trying to get help at the airport. Others are struggling for answers so much, they’re returning to the airport weeks later trying to find their bags.

It’s getting so bad one passenger located their bags by finding them in photos on Stuff while they were reading about the debacle.

Megan Eaves/Supplied Getting the kids to hunt down your lost luggage will keep them busy for days.

Remarkably, through this all, the only member of Parliament who has taken an interest in this issue (at least publicly) is National MP Shane Reti, who has become the unofficial Minister of Baggage.

The Whangārei list MP wrote to both Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport last week after he saw baggage piled up at the arrivals hall on December 26.

Air New Zealand’s CEO is said to have replied “within an hour”, and explained the steps the airline is taking, including allowing AirTag trackers on bags. Reti is due to this week meet Air New Zealand to get a progress update on the issue.

You may ask: why should politicians get involved? Well, Auckland Airport is a piece of critical infrastructure and processes have collapsed.

In a recent story, a couple lost their bags for 11 days. On day four, the tracking system informed them their bags had arrived in New Zealand. But they heard nothing from Air New Zealand.

On day 11, they went back to Auckland Airport, and were taken to a big hanger where their bags were just sitting. The couple were full of praise for the airline after finding a top executive was helping sort luggage - but that’s a very generous view. The reality is, airlines are utterly overwhelmed, and people are so desperate they’re returning to the airport to try and get answers. And worst of all: their bags are just sitting there.

Air New Zealand has also warned the situation could continue for months.

This is a very complex issue that isn’t unique to New Zealand. It involves overseas storms and delays, staff shortages, multiple airlines and an influx of passengers after Covid-19. Auckland Airport is denying fault, saying the airlines and their baggage handlers need to explain. But somebody must take leadership of the issue - because it’s not under control. It’s also understood there are delays to the lost baggage being processed through biosecurity, which is compounding the issue.

What makes this all even harder to swallow is the enormous cost most of us are paying for airfares; airlines are raking in the cash, all while the bags pile up. If you need more baggage staff, here's an idea: pay them more.

What this urgently needs is the Minister of Transport to summons the airport, Government agencies and airlines to a “please explain” meeting. Give them hard deadlines to sort the issue out, and threaten an inquiry if they don’t do it quick smart.

Airlines also need to be pressured into releasing how many bags are missing from their owners – and providing weekly updates on the number, so the public can be assured progress is being made.

Perhaps the Minister of Transport is already doing all that - but he hasn’t announced anything. And politics is all about perception; being public on issues of public interest.

Instead, we’re left with an opposition MP publicly taking up the cause. He’s obviously politicking, but at least somebody is making progress.

I wonder what would happen if Ministers all turned up to Wellington for their first day back at Parliament this month without their luggage. You guarantee that then we’d finally get some strong public language on the issue. Sadly, thousands of other Kiwis have had this very situation unfold - but we don’t have the power to do anything. That’s why we need someone fighting our corner.