Shark captured leaping like a dolphin in Auckland

A boat full of whale watchers got much more than they expected, when a shark decided to put on a show.

A boat full of Auckland whale watchers were shocked to see a shark leap out of the water in front of them like a dolphin – and one of those on board managed to get the perfect shot.

Andrew Williams was on the Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari on December 22 – a day before his wedding – when the boat pulled along Waiheke Island where bronze whaler sharks had been spotted.

The school of sharks were hanging around a small fishing boat, and everyone onboard was thrilled to get a close-up look.

Williams had his iPhone poised – he didn't quite know what for – when all of a sudden one of the sharks leapt out of the water.

READ MORE:

* Five New Zealand walks that end at the pub

* 'Jaw-dropping' bioluminescent blue waves light up Auckland's Orewa beach

* How to get 46 days out of the office using 15 days of annual leave in 2023



There was a sharp intake of breath, "and I just put my thumb on the photo button." To his shock, after it was over, he glanced at his phone to realise he'd caught the shark mid-air.

"I felt the luckiest man alive at that moment."

Andrew Williams Andrew Williams caught the image on his iPhone.

The crew on the trip were marine scientists, and had never seen anything like it, explained Williams. Some passengers on the boat initially thought it was a dolphin.

Sharks sometimes breach to catch prey, most famously the great white shark - but it's rarely caught on camera because it happens without warning.

NIWA explains on its website "The bronze whaler is one of the largest reef shark species and one of the most abundant large shark species in New Zealand coastal waters."

"They are not normally aggressive towards humans, although spear fishers have been bitten by excited sharks. However, they are opportunistic eaters which mean that they will eat live or dead animal matter," the website explains.

Williams was also lucky enough to see two Bryde's whales in the distance, and two pods of dolphins.

"It was just a perfect day," he said.

Asked if it was the highlight of his trip, Williams laughed "I couldn't say that, because I got married to my partner the day after.

“It was the highlight of my life as an unmarried man," he said while chuckling.

Brook Sabin/Stuff It’s common to see dolphins on the trip.

While Williams – who lives in Bangkok – loved the boat trip, he also went white water rafting, zorbing, and sky diving and now can't wait to move to New Zealand later this year.

Asked if he has any advice for catching the perfect shot, Williams said his photo was "a total fluke", but he did have the patience to keep his camera focused on the fishing boat for a long time because he felt like he was "lined up for something."