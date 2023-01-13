New York Times names Auckland one of its top places to travel to in 2023

Auckland has been named one of the New York Times’ top places to visit this year. (File photo)

The New York Times has released its top places to go in 2023, and Auckland is high on the list.

The newspaper released its list of 52 top travel destinations this week, with Tāmaki Makaurau in fifth.

“Auckland is usually considered the entry point for the rest of New Zealand’s natural attractions, but travelers just passing through can miss that it’s also the culinary capital (sorry, Wellington),” it read.

“Restaurants that have been germinating while the country’s borders were closed are now ready to be sampled by all.”

READ MORE:

* Tāmaki Makaurau named as one of the best places to eat in 2023

* 2023 travel trends: From train trips to all-out 'splurge-cations'

* Two Auckland restaurants named among best in the world on TripAdvisor list



The restaurants recommended by the New York Times were Hugo’s Bistro in the CBD, Cazador and Omni in Mt Eden and Little French Pastry in Point Chevalier.

Hugo’s Bistro offered “unfussy French-inspired food that takes advantage of New Zealand’s fertility”, with many delicacies, including saffron, wasabi and truffles, grown locally, it said.

At Omni, the “high-end yakitori” came recommended, while Little French Pastry served up mille-feuille “rivalling Paris’ best”, the New York Times said.

BROOK SABIN/STUFF Here are some of the most drool-worthy eats in Auckland.

London, described as “a buzzing city ready for a coronation”, topped the list, followed by Morioka in Japan, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in the United States and Kilmartin Glen in Scotland.

Across the ditch, Kangaroo Island and Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park both got a mention, at seventh and 29th respectively.

Earlier this week, the food website Eater included Auckland in its guide to the 11 best cities to eat in this year.

It listed 38 “essential” restaurants to visit in Tāmaki Makaurau, saying to eat in the city was to “experience a dining scene happily in flux”.

There had long been a push to recognise and return to Māori culture and restaurants had “played a unique part, restoring foodways that were nearly lost”, it said.