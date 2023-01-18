Sleep tourism: The luxury travel trend where you pay to fall asleep on holiday

Has anyone had a good sleep lately?

With the cost-of-living crisis, ongoing Covid stress, general anxiety around travel and mishandled luggage – is it any wonder so many of us are desperate for a solid night’s sleep?

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that 40% of the 2500+ adults who took part reported a reduction in their sleep quality since the start of the pandemic.

Another study in the American scientific journal Frontiers in Sleep, published in July 2022, revealed less than a third of US adults received high scores for restorative sleep – meaning the majority of those surveyed were not getting decent shut-eye on a regular basis.

It might come as no surprise then that as travel rebounds, one of the emerging trends predicted to grow in 2023 is sleep tourism, with hotels around the world offering to help take the metaphorical baggage off your shoulders and replace it with sweet dreams.

During the pandemic, luxury hotels in New Zealand and abroad begun offering in-room therapies and wellness tools designed to help support a better sleep. They include meditations, aromatherapy aimed at calming the mind, pillow menus and herbal teas, and at the extreme end, custom-made beds that use artificial intelligence to control the bed’s temperature. Others are creating more dedicated intensive sleep wellness getaways.

But our need for sleep comes at a price. Sleep is a luxury, after all – ask any parent to small children. The higher the stress in our lives, the more of a luxury sleep becomes. And hotels know it’s a luxury they can capitalise on, targeting the high-end traveller with promises of a rejuvenating and restorative trip to the land of nod. To many of us, that sounds like a dream.

Last year, Cordis Auckland announced a new partnership with the World Sleep Society to launch a global sleep wellness programme, Sleep Matters by Chuan. Launched to coincide with World Sleep Day in March 2022, the in-room wellness programme available in certain suites includes a menu of essential oils to infuse your bath, a magazine curated by the World Sleep Society, sleep tips, the hotel’s signature Cordis ‘dream beds’ and ear auricular therapy – a type of acupuncture– for sleep.

Addition options on its Sleep Matters menu include a selection of wellness items such as a yoga mat and fitness ball for ‘pre sleep stretching’, and mini facial kits available for purchase to take home.

Supplied Certain suites at Cordis Auckland come with an in-room wellness programme designed to help guests sleep more soundly.

“Sleep is one of the essential connections between our hotels and our guests,” said Bob van den Oord, regional vice president of operations of Langham Hospitality Group, in a statement at the time.

“There is a direct link to guest sleep quality and their happiness with their hotel. Sleep Matters by Chuan is deliberately designed to enhance the wellness of our guests with new rituals and habits that they can take home and use long after they have stayed with us.”

Other hotels and resorts are creating more intensive sleep getaways, where the entire purpose of the holiday is to send you off to sleep. Global resort chain Six Senses has designed programmes and entire sleep packages with the help of their resident ‘sleep doctor’. You can book a three, five or 10-day stay at its Fiji resort for a dedicated sleep holiday, which includes spa treatments, personalised yoga and meditation sessions, nutrition advice, and sleep tracking throughout your stay. A three-day escape for one will set you back around NZ$1293 or for a couple $1942.

Mid-way through the pandemic, recognising many of us were struggling with sleep, London hotel The Cadogan introduced ‘The Sleep Concierge’. Partnering with hypnotherapist and sleep expert Malminder Gill, the hotel service offers guests sleep-inducing meditation recordings recorded by Gill, a pillow menu, weighted blanket option, a bedtime tea developed for sleep and scented pillow mist.

Brown’s Hotel in London offers travellers a silk sleepover kit and a cashmere-soft lavender-infused sleep mask with night cream, herbal teas and sleep-inducing mindfulness mantras in a ‘Forte Winks’ two-night package, from a handsome NZ$3248.

Then you get the hotels taking sleep technology to a whole new level. At Park Hyatt in New York, you can book a one-bedroom Sleep Suite by Bryte, which has a bed which uses artificial intelligence to adjust during the night to relieve pressure points and control the climate throughout various sleep stages.

The AI bed, called The Restorative Bed, was developed with sleep experts and promises guests they will fall asleep faster, sleep longer, more soundly and wake feeling more refreshed. One night in the sleep suite at Park Hyatt New York will cost around NZ$1794.

It’s not just hotels that are offering tools for a better sleep – Air New Zealand wants to give flyers the best sleep in the sky when its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners arrive in 2024, with its new SkyNest sleep pods.

Air New Zealand Air New Zealand's new Skynest sleep pod will finally roll out in the airline's new Dreamliners in 2024.

At a media event last year showcasing the prototype bunk beds, chief executive Greg Foran said a good sleep was one of the most important aspects of a comfortable flight experience, which is what the airline had zeroed in on in the new design.

“New Zealand’s location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-long-haul travel experience,” he said. “We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort, and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested. Whether they are heading straight into a meeting, or to their first holiday hotspot – they want to hit the ground running.”

The pods will be available for economy passengers to book for an additional fee that’s yet to be revealed, for a four-hour block.

Sleep doesn’t come cheap, as it appears, and this basic need is evidently a luxury only some of us can afford.