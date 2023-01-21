One of the world's biggest airlines confirms first ever service to Auckland

Delta Air Lines will use an A350 on the Auckland-LAX service.

Delta Air Lines has confirmed it will start flying to New Zealand for the first time.

The US carrier will begin operating a Los Angeles-Auckland service from October 28 using its Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

It had been rumoured over the last week that a service to rival Air New Zealand was on the cards.

The airline’s senior vice president of network planning, Joe Esposito, said the route is part of the airline’s growing list of destinations.

“With more than 1750 weekly flights to 85 destinations around the globe this summer, Delta is well positioned to deliver on its plans to fully restore its network in 2023,” said Esposito.

“With brand-new flights this year to cities like Auckland, Geneva and London-Gatwick, we're giving customers more options to enjoy the premium experience and elevated hospitality they have come to know and expect from us.”

Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles World Airports, said the route is a great addition for travellers from the US city.

“LAX continues to grow its global network of destinations that are connecting Angelenos to every corner of the globe, and Delta’s addition of nonstop service from Los Angeles to New Zealand is in lockstep with the airline’s commitment to expand and improve service to our region,” said Erbacci.

Aviation blog The Points Guy said the airline will be flying “one of the used A350s that it recently acquired second-hand from LATAM”.

“These jets sport a unique 339-seat configuration – internally referred to as the ‘35L’ – that's split between a business- and economy-class cabin. These planes do not feature a premium economy cabin.”

Currently, only Air New Zealand flies non-stop between LA and Auckland. United flies from San Francisco to Auckland, while American Airlines – which used to fly out of LA – now flies out of Dallas Fort Worth in Texas.

Fiji Airways flies from Auckland to LA via Nadi, and Air Tahiti Nui from Auckland to LA via Papeete. Flying with Hawaiian Airlines, via Honolulu, is another option for Kiwis heading to the US.

Later this year Qantas is also launching its non-stop Auckland to New York route in direct competition with Air New Zealand.