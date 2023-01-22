Netflix seeks flight attendant for private jet with pay package of up to nearly $600k

Streaming giant Netflix is on the hunt for a flight attendant for one of its private jets with a salary package of up to US$385,000 (NZ$595,000).

Calling upon candidates with “a passion for aviation and a desire to work within a dream crew”, the California-based company says in the job ad on its website that it aims to provide “the most outstanding aviation experience available”, with “the highest level of customer service possible”.

The successful candidate will be based in San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley, and be in charge of domestic and international trips on an ultra long-range Gulfstream G550 jet.

Discretion is a key requirement of the job, along with professional training in cabin and passenger safety and emergency evacuation procedures.

They should also be able to “operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation”.

In addition to working on the jet, the successful candidate will be required to undertake ground duties such as looking after the stockroom and loading the aircraft (the ad states they must be able to lift at least 13.6kg).

The winning candidate must also be comfortable with standing for long periods, and happy to regularly work weekends and holidays.

Their duties also include inspecting emergency equipment in the cabin, cockpit and gallery before takeoff

In return, they could be looking at a pay package more than seven times higher than the usual flight attendant wage in New Zealand, which the careers.govt.nz website puts at $44,000 to $45,000.

Netflix says the overall market range for the role is US$60,000 to US$385,000, noting that the successful candidate’s background will be taken into account when determining their compensation.

The salary package may come as a surprise given Netflix has curbed spending after posting two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses and laying off hundreds of employees last year. However, the company ended 2022 with what it described as a “brighter finish”, beating its own forecast for subscriber gains in the last quarter. Shows such as Stranger Things and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story helped attract viewers to the service.

The company said its aviation department provides “confidential” air travel, adding that it “helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world".

Capable of seating up to 19 passengers or sleeping eight, the Gulfstream G550 can fly 12,501km nonstop, making trips such as Los Angeles to London or New York to Dubai possible.