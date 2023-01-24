One-star New Zealand: Tourists are back, but not all are happy

Normally thousands would make this trip each day — now it sits empty. But not for long (video published April 2022).

Milford Sound is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places in New Zealand - although one tourist has labelled it "overrated and exhausting." Another has complained that Wānaka's blue pools were murky, venting that "I saw more blue water in my campervan toilet."

The borders have been fully open for less than a year since Covid-19 closures, and tourists are beginning to return en masse.

While the vast majority of TripAdvisor and Google reviews of New Zealand's big attractions are positive, not everybody is happy. There have been a few one-star reviews in places that most would argue don't deserve it.

It's important to point out that these comments are, by far, in the minority and only represent a tiny per cent of the overall reviews.

But here is what a few post-pandemic tourists aren’t happy with, alongside a suggestion on what we think could improve their experience.

Milford Sound

SHUTTERSTOCK Milford Sound is one of New Zealand’s top tourist attractions.

"Overrated and exhausting," wrote Elyssa in January 2023 about the jewel in New Zealand's tourism crown. After taking a day trip from Queenstown, Elyssa said, "We drove 5 hours on a bus to get there, which was boiling hot, then got on the boat for 2 hours to see such average views, don't get me wrong the view is stunning but we have seen even better views driving to look outs and not having to pay $400 to do so." She goes on to explain the trip would be "bearable" if it weren't for nine hours in a bus.

Another reviewer from the United States gave Milford Sound two stars in December, saying it was "really overhyped." The tourist complained about it being rainy, and "frankly there really wasn't much to see."

A few other reviewers complained about the cost of parking.

On Google, Richard Z gave one star, saying "This place is constantly rainy and storming like the end of the world." He also wasn't happy about parking prices, and the "600 mosquitoes" that greet you as soon as you step outside the car.

Suggestion: A day trip from Queenstown is a long drive. Try breaking up the trip by staying a night in Te Anau. That gives you time to enjoy the magical Milford Sound road at a slower pace. Bring mosquito repellent.

Hundertwasser Public Toilets

Zoe Hannah Hundertwasser Public Toilets attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Kawakawa's world famous toilets have many five-star reviews, but not everyone left happy. ‘RML’ gave it a one-star on Google, oddly saying they didn't expect it to be a public toilet - "…thought it was just an attraction. Very smelly and hence could not appreciate anything else. We stopped for this - totally not worth it."

Suggestion: While many people love the Hundertwasser Public Toilets, if you're looking for more than a small toilet block, make sure to stop at Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei which is designed specifically as an attraction.

Blue Pools, Wānaka

Alison Mau The Blue Pools is found in Mt Aspiring National Park.

People travel from far and wide to see Wanāka's stunning blue pools, but not everyone gets the same experience. E Lee gave it a one-star review on Google saying, "Doesn't always do what is says on the tin. The water colour is at the mercy of Mother Nature. If there has been heavy rains prior, don't expect to see the clear sky blue water you see in the brochures. It'll be a murky green instead. I saw more blue water in my campervan toilet on the day I visited.”

Suggestion: Check the weather before you go. If heavy rain has fallen in recent days, it may upset the experience.

Hot Water Beach

DOMINICO ZAPATA/FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times Throngs of crowds flock to the hot pools at Hot Water beach, Coromandel.

Visitors to this popular Coromandel beach can dig their own hot pools, tapping into water that filters from underground geothermal springs.

But Kay M wasn't happy. In December 2022, she wrote: "Don't waste your time. Hundreds of people trying to find a very small area of hot water. Shovels are $10 unless you BYO. If you don't mind sharing a bath with strangers then visit hot water beach."

Another reviewer, Adrian, said "This might be NZ's largest tourist trap."

Suggestion: The beach is best visited two hours either side of low tide. Try and match your visit to a tide window that occurs around sunrise or sunset – fewer people visit then.

What do you think? Are the criticisms above justified, or do you agree with the majority of reviews about these places being five-star? Let us know in the comments below.