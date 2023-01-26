Where's the cheese and wine? Air NZ suspends Koru Hour

What do passengers think of the new snacks following the menu's debut? (video published June 2021).

Air New Zealand has temporarily suspended its Koru Hour service as a result of staff shortages at its catering partner.

An airline spokesperson said staff from across the business had lent a hand in the kitchen to support the supplier, but it still had to suspend the service in January nonetheless.

Stuff political reporter Glenn McConnell was on a flight from Wellington to Auckland on Wednesday when a flight attendant announced that there would be no Koru Hour.

While McConnell was “gutted” he would miss out on Air New Zealand’s legendary oversized cheese and crackers, a frequent flyer told him they hadn't been running the Koru Hour service at all this year.

"Flight attendants told passengers that there would be no Koru Hour ‘due to reasons outside of Air New Zealand's control'. When asked more about what those reasons were, they said 'sickness'. But they told us it would be resuming in Feb."

The airline normally offers extra snacks and drinks on Koru Hour flights, which include weekday A320 jet services between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown with a flight time of more than 50 minutes.

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff The cheese-to-cracker ratio on Air New Zealand flights has been hotly debated.

On these flights, alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer and cider are served, along with cheese and crackers or a savoury snack.

The service won’t be suspended for long though – Koru Hour is set to return on February 1.

“We thank our customers for their understanding while we worked through these challenges,” the airline spokesperson said.

Even minor adjustments to Air New Zealand’s food and beverage services have caused uproar in the past.

In 2015, a disappointed passenger complained that the cheese-to-cracker ratio in Koru Hour was “completely out of whack”, sharing a picture on social media of two crackers dwarfed by their cheesy toppings.

He lodged an “official complaint” with the airline on social media, describing it as cause for “national concern”. And it was – his post prompted a nationwide debate on just how cheese and crackers should be served.

The national carrier eventually added a couple of extra crackers and, in 2022, played with fire by adjusting the offering once again.

The usual camembert cheese was temporarily replaced with edam and served on rice crackers with quince paste in the first of many planned changes to Koru Hour offerings.

In 2021, Air New Zealand switched up its snack offerings, adding new items such as mandarins, popcorn and ice cream to the traditional Cookie Time and chip combo.

Stuff Travel reporter Brook Sabin was not impressed with the beetroot chips, saying they had “almost no flavour” and “really needed cheese”, although his fellow passengers didn’t have any complaints.