Sandbags and sucker trucks: Auckland Airport prepares for forecast deluge

Auckland Airport has sucker trucks and pumps on standby and more than 600 sandbags placed around terminals as the supercity braces for more heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Some 26,000 international travellers are expected to pass through the airport on 109 flights on Tuesday as the airport recovers from the flooding which saw passengers wade through water late last week.

Gearing up for the heavy rain and high winds forecast to hit Auckland this evening, the airport also has engineering and contractor crews on standby, and emergency food, water and bedding at the ready.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said both international and domestic operations had fully resumed.

“We know people are understandably concerned about the weather after Friday’s historic rainfall event, but please be assured we are watching today’s evolving weather situation closely. We will advise travellers immediately if we foresee any changes to airport operations.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Auckland Airport’s online flight information showed that four flights had been cancelled and several others delayed or rescheduled.

David White/Stuff Passengers spent Friday sleeping where they could at Auckland Airport after Friday night's downpour flooded the terminal.

The cancelled flights were Jetstar flight JQ217 from Melbourne at 5:15am on February 1, Air New Zealand flight NZ1 from New York at 10:25am on February 1, Jetstar flight JQ216 to Melbourne at 8:40pm on January 31, and Jetstar flight JQ202 to Sydney at 6:20am on February 1.

Air New Zealand had rescheduled seven flights arriving from overseas, and delayed others.

Hurihanganui said there are fewer check-in desks open than normal as some have suffered water damage, and that some manual processes are in place.

“Airline and baggage handling teams are working quickly to manage in this tricky operational environment, but travellers may experience longer queues than normal.”

Only those with international flights booked should come to the international terminal, Hurihanganui said. Those picking up family and friends are asked to use the “wait zones” rather than enter the terminal. Pick-up and drop-off areas should be used for farewells.

Given the forecast, the airport is also asking both domestic and international travellers to keep a close eye on airlines’ flight schedules.

Hurihanganui said airport staff have worked around the clock to help airlines clear the backlog of stranded passengers after Friday’s floods.

On Monday night, 40 stranded passengers spent the night on stretchers in the airport’s international terminal. The Auckland Airport Novotel accommodated about five people who needed additional support.

Arriving at Auckland Airport’s international terminal early on Monday morning, Stuff Travel publishing coordinator Stephen Heard said he could hardly tell that parts of the building had been underwater just days before.

“There were no watermarks, floating suitcases or soggy carpet – only the feeling of moisture in the air and a lingering stench of floodwaters.

“A larger-than-usual line of travellers were waiting at the customer service desk around the check-in area. Otherwise, it appeared to be business as usual.”

Auckland Airport recommends travellers pack essential medication and a change of clothes in their carry-on bags in case their journeys are disrupted.

Those driving to the airport are advised to check the Waka Kotahi website for updates on road closures and delays, while those travelling by public transport can check the AT website.