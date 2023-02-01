Auckland floods: Dozens of passengers spend night in Auckland Airport as recovery continues

Some people left in limbo since Friday remained stuck at the airport’s international terminal.

Forty-four stranded travellers spent the night in Auckland Airport’s international terminal as the airport continues to work with airlines to clear a backlog of passengers who have had flights disrupted amid the wild weather.

Passengers stranded on Tuesday night were provided with stretchers and blankets, as were the 40 passengers who spent Monday night in the international terminal.

While both the domestic and international terminals are back up and running and things may look normal, there is still significant work to be done, chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said.

This includes assessing and reinstating lifts, escalators and circuit boards, and repairing damaged check-in systems, which may lead to longer queues.

“For the safety and comfort of everyone, we’re also going to need to pull up carpet, and other materials in some areas of the terminal,” Hurihanganui said.

“Remediation will take place for some time, but the airport will remain open throughout as we focus on helping travellers get to where they are going as quickly and safely as possible.”

Sarah Crouch/Supplied Auckland Airport flooded on Friday night as heavy rain hit the supercity.

Flooded late last week, Auckland Airport prepared for the heavy rain that hit in the early hours of Wednesday morning with sucker trucks, pumps and more than 600 sandbags.

The building did not sustain any additional damage, with the airport saying flights arrived and departed as scheduled.

On Wednesday afternoon, Auckland Airport’s online flight information showed two cancellations: Air New Zealand flight NZ288 from Shanghai on February 2 at 6:40am and Jetstar flight JQ204 to Sydney on February 1 at 5:10pm. Multiple flights had been delayed or rescheduled.

Thousands of travellers have been affected by the flooding which caused the temporary closure of Auckland Airport over the weekend.

Air New Zealand said on Tuesday that it was rebooking 9000 affected customers in what it described as one of the biggest customer recoveries in its history.

While some customers have been rebooked on flights weeks away, the airline said it would work through its schedule to see if it could get them home earlier.

“We’re pulling all available levers to get customers on services as soon as possible,” chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said. “This includes working with alliance partners for them to use larger aircraft where possible and reworking our schedule to see where extra capacity can be added.”

The airline is also looking at adding passengers to flights currently scheduled for cargo, and using larger aircraft within the Air New Zealand fleet.

Some 26,000 passengers are expected to pass through Auckland Airport’s international terminal on Wednesday.

The airport is continuing to ask that only those with an international flight booked and scheduled come to the international terminal.

Passengers are encouraged to pack essential medication and a change of clothes in their carry-on bags in case their journeys are disrupted.

Those driving to the airport are advised to check the Waka Kotahi website for updates on road closures and delays, while those travelling by public transport can check the AT website.