Rotorua shines in America's most-watched breakfast TV show

Millions of viewers on the other side of the world awoke this morning to scenes of Rotorua’s iconic geothermal park, Te Puia.

The live broadcast on ABC News’ Good Morning America saw Te Puia appear as part of a feature on Aotearoa New Zealand, highlighting the country as an unforgettable visitor destination that offers adventure, natural wonders, and contemporary Māori culture.

Good Morning America is the most-watched breakfast TV show in the United States, attracting more than three million viewers every day.

Those tuning in witnessed the stirring sounds of pōhiri, and the sights of geothermal mist rising from Whakarewarewa Geothermal Valley.

Good Morning America co-anchor, Robin Roberts, arrived in New Zealand this week, and led the live broadcast overnight from 1am NZ time at Te Puia.

During the broadcast Roberts explores Māori traditions in the ancient village, including a lesson in cooking with Te Puia general manager Eraia Kiel.

After sharing the meaning of ‘kia ora’, Kiel talks about the origins of the kumete food bowl and the process of using the geothermal heat in boiling pools and steam boxes to cook traditional kai.

The theme of the Te Puia broadcast was showcasing its cultural legacy. Chief executive Tim Cossar says there was no shortage of stories the producers wanted to tell.

“Everyone here has a personal connection to this place. The production team met many who shared their stories, but there were far too many to cover in one live broadcast!”

Good Morning America’s New Zealand coverage includes visits to Queenstown, Fiordland, and Auckland among others, with Te Puia being one of only two live broadcast locations in New Zealand.

Cossar says a large number of Te Puia and NZMACI kaimahi were involved in the broadcast, from weeks of set-up, through to live interviews.

“It is a privilege to be able to open the doors to international manuhiri once more. Te Puia has shared its cultural and natural taonga (treasures) with manuhiri for more than 170 years and we proudly continue that tradition today.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Geyser by Night tour allows you to get up close to Pōhutu, the largest geyser in the southern hemisphere.

“This morning, our people, traditions and culture made their way into the homes of millions of Americans and we are beyond thrilled to have this opportunity to remind them – and the world - what makes us so special.”

Cossar says Te Puia has spent the past three Covid years not only reinvigorating its offerings, but growing its brand internationally, forging strong relationships along the way.

In 2021, Te Puia decided to open at night for the first time. Stuff Travel journalist Brook Sabin says the team has created one of the best night experiences in New Zealand.