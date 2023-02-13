Watch: Map reveals ghost skies above North Island as more than 300 flights cancelled

Monday morning is usually full of aircraft above the North Island - today it's a ghost sky.

An aviation map of the North Island has revealed a “ghost sky” amid more than 300 flight cancellations with Cyclone Gabrielle.

Monday morning is usually a busy time in the skies above Auckland, with domestic flights in full swing, alongside trans-Tasman departures and a raft of overnight long-haul flights that make early morning landings.

However, this morning was a very different story – with few commercial flights logged in the upper North Island.

All of Air New Zealand’s turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupō are cancelled until midday Tuesday, as well as all domestic jet services into and out of Auckland.

That’s alongside widespread cancellations from Auckland to Australia and the Pacific, alongside a number of long haul services that have also been ditched.

Screenshot FlightRadar24 data shows the difference between this morning (Mon 13 February) and a week earlier.

In total more than 300 flights on Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled, with tens of thousands of passengers affected.

But a few planes have managed to fly, despite strong winds. Data from FlightRadar24 reveals two Qantas flights took off from Auckland on Monday morning headed across the Tasman.

A few aircraft also made it into Auckland this morning, including long-haul Air NZ flights from Singapore, San Francisco and Los Angeles. A flight from New York was diverted to the Cook Islands.

Other airlines that had flights arrive included LATAM from Santiago, and an early morning Jetstar flight from Melbourne.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff More than 300 flights across Monday and Tuesday are cancelled.

Most aviation activity in the upper North Island has, however, been rescue helicopter operations.

The last time skies above Auckland were this empty was briefly during Auckland Airport’s closure from flooding last month, and during the Covid-19 lockdowns.