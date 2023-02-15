Air New Zealand returns to cyclone-hit regions but cancellations continue

Air New Zealand has added extra flights to accommodate disrupted customers as Cyclone Gabrielle moves away from the country, but cancellations continue.

The airline resumed flying to all destinations on Wednesday, including heavily impacted New Plymouth, Napier and Gisborne, with what it described as “minor disruptions” in the morning as it worked to get aircraft where they needed to be.

Auckland Airport’s online flight information showed Air New Zealand had cancelled multiple services on Wednesday, including flights to Napier, Gisborne, Nelson, Christchurch, Palmerston North and New Plymouth. Jetstar services appeared to be going ahead, but some flights were delayed.

Air New Zealand cancelled 821 flights, impacting 49,000 customers, as a result of the storm, which was several hundred kilometres east of Gisborne on Wednesday morning.

The airline’s chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said its focus would be on rebooking the 6500 international customers affected by storm-related cancellations on Tuesday.

“We’re looking at where the areas of greatest need are and will be adding services and changing to larger aircraft where possible,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Air New Zealand has added extra services, including flights between Christchurch and Auckland, to accommodate disrupted passengers.

“This may take some time, so we once again ask customers for their patience while we work through this.”

Geraghty said while gusts which grounded aircraft on Tuesday had set back its initial recovery efforts, the network was largely operating as usual on Wednesday.

“With aircraft and crew displaced around the network, our morning operations were a little bumpy. But we’re largely back in the swing of things today and are completely focused on customer recovery.”

The airline had added extra services between Christchurch and Auckland to recover passengers who were diverted south, and additional international flights to Nadi, Tahiti, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Apia.

The carrier was also considering adding extra flights to North America.

AIR NEW ZEALAND/Supplied Air New Zealand has brought turboprop aircraft out of storage to help with recovery efforts.

On Wednesday, Qantas was using one of its A380s – the world’s largest passenger plane – on a return service from Sydney to Auckland, to help get passengers to where they need to be. The plane was full both ways, an airline spokesperson said.

Qantas said at this stage they were hoping to have everyone rebooked within two days.

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said on Wednesday afternoon the airport was working with airlines to clear the backlog of travellers, but it might take “a couple of days” for schedules to return to normal.

“Certainly, our arrivals and departures boards are showing a number of cancellations and delays, particularly flights to and from those regional destinations that have been seriously impacted by flooding.”

Air New Zealand deployed a special assistance flight to Gisborne at midday in coordination with the government to help reconnect the region, saying the aim would be to assess the reopening of the airport.

“We’re ready and waiting to support the national state of emergency response and are talking to affected communities about how we can help,” Geraghty said.

Air New Zealand has extended flexibility for domestic customers affected by cyclone-related disruptions until February 22 and, for international customers, until February 17.

International customers can change trips up to March 8 without attracting a change or service fee or having to pay a fare difference. Those upgraded on rebooked flights will have to pay a fare difference.

Customers who no longer wish to travel can also opt to hold their booking in credit for 12 months.