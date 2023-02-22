Good on ya mate! Aussie airline names new 737 jet after Blenheim man

Proud mum Arianne Handley with a picture of her son Malcolm Rex Handley, who died in February.

A Blenheim aviation enthusiast who died this month has had the “biggest tribute ever” as an Australian airline has named its new plane in his honour.

Former Marlborough Boys’ College student, and former SafeAir and Ansett employee, Malcolm Rex Handley died on February 3, following a short illness while living in Brisbane.

At the time of his death, Handley was working as an operations manager for Australia’s newest domestic airline Bonza – a company he played a vital role in establishing.

As a result, Bonza chief operations officer Michael Young said the airline’s new Boeing 737 would be named Malc in honour of his friend and colleague.

READ MORE:

* Boeing's grounded 737 Max scores second order at Dubai Airshow

* Tourist's drone shuts Blenheim's runway for 15 minutes

* Saudi airline drops $9 billion Boeing 737 Max order



Supplied/Bonza Malc will join the existing fleet of aircraft called Sheila, Shazza and Bazza.

Bonza public relations manager Heather Mollins said the new aircraft would be based in Melbourne after arriving from Boeing’s headquarters in Seattle, US.

“Malc was a true legend in every sense, and we are very humbled to name our fourth aircraft after him,” she said.

Handley’s mother Adrianne Handley said she was extremely proud of her son, “a Marlborough boy who made good”.

“He grew up in Blenheim, and was a pupil at Witherlea School and Marlborough Boys’ College, and worked at SafeAir in the operations part, and then when onto Ansett, and when they collapsed he went over to Brisbane.”

She said her son was spurred on to make it in the aviation industry after his former teachers made it clear they thought he wouldn’t amount to much.

“When he started out as a pupil, he was in the bottom class at Marlborough Boys’ College, and the teachers said ‘well, there’s always a need for labourers or postmen’,” she said.

“Well, that was the biggest shake-up for him because he was always keen on aviation, and so he climbed up and up the ladder.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The last two of the retiring Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion fleet arrive at RNZAF Base Woodbourne, Blenheim following a close formation flight of the South Island.

“So to have a 737 aeroplane named after him is the biggest tribute they could give, and that just cracked me up, and I thought it was wonderful.”

Bonza said in a statement the new plane would take pride of place alongside the airline’s existing aircraft.

“Bonza’s purple fleet, Shazza, Bazza and Sheila, will soon be joined by our fourth aircraft which will call Melbourne Airport home. This very special aircraft is already known as Malc amongst the Bonza legends.

Supplied The new Australian airline Bonza made its first flights earlier this year.

“Malc has a special place in our hearts as it is named after a wonderful teammate who, devastatingly, passed away recently.

“Malcolm Handley will forever be in the aviation history books, and embodied passion, loyalty and leadership. We send love and condolences to his family and friends.

“This aircraft will soon take to the skies to help Aussies make new memories - and we know that this would have made Malc beyond happy.”