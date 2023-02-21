Sneak peek at Qantas' new Auckland Airport lounge, featuring an edible herb garden

The new Qantas lounge at Auckland Airport will feature an edible herb garden.

Qantas has released the first images of its new lounge inside Auckland Airport’s international terminal ahead of the airline’s launch of its direct Auckland-New York route later this year.

Plans for the new lounge were stalled by the pandemic, but is due to progressively open this year for travellers transiting or flying from Auckland.

The new lounge is part of the airline’s major A$100million investment worldwide on its airport lounges, which includes a brand-new flagship First Lounge at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The Auckland redesign takes over two existing lounge spaces and will transform them into a single international lounge and will increase total capacity by around 40% from 244 seats to 340 seats.

Supplied/Supplied Renders of the new Qantas lounge at Auckland Airport, which will open progressively this year.

The lounge will feature an edible herb garden, among other features Qantas says are specifically tailored for long-haul travel.

The concept images reveal a light, contemporary feel in neutral, earthy tones, modern lighting and a large L-shaped bar. One of the images reveals the herb wall - an entire wall dedicated to edible greens.

Qantas says it will be a “pre flight oasis for customers travelling to-and-from Australia as well as on the new Auckland-New York service”.

At the time the lounge revamp was announced, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said they know how much their customers value being able to relax before their flight, whether they’re flying from a major regional port or an international hub.

Supplied/Supplied The Auckland lounge is part of a major overhaul of the airline’s entire lounge network worldwide.

“Our new Auckland International lounge will be a step change in comfort. It will offer a lot more space and, like all of our offshore lounges, feature the best of local design, food and wine.”

The new Auckland-New York route, which launches in June, will directly compete against Air New Zealand’s service, which launched in September last year to a somewhat troubled beginning.

The Qantas route will be operated by its Boeing 787 Dreamliners.