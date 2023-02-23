Taupō airport company eyes Christchurch connection

Taupō Airport officials hope their newly finished redevelopment will attract more flights from new domestic destinations. Photo/File

Direct flights from Taupō to Christchurch could soon get off the ground as Taupō’s newly redeveloped airport aims to “be the heart of a growing aviation industry” in the district.

According to a Taupō Airport Authority (TAA) committee meeting agenda, the TAA approached Air New Zealand in June last year to “assess the potential for a direct air link between Taupō and Christchurch”.

The meeting will be held on Monday, and the report states the plan was a “work in progress” with Air New Zealand conducting an analysis of its Taupō to Christchurch (via Auckland) flights to see if a direct link could be feasible.

The TAA is expecting a response from the airline in June or July this year, and Taupō Business Chamber president Amy Penn said a new route to Christchurch would be more than welcome.

"The Christchurch to Taupō route opening would have a significant positive impact on local tourism and businesses providing a much-needed connection to the South Island, not only for travellers but creating opportunities for businesses to connect easily."

Meanwhile, Sounds Air and the TAA are in negotiations to extend the Blenheim-based domestic airline’s contract with the airport.

Sounds Air operates 15 return flights a week from Wellington to Taupō and the report states both companies are discussing “future schedules and route development” however, the result of these negotiations are not expected until mid-2023.

Taupō Airport general manager Wayne Wootton said the new terminal and carpark were already a huge asset to the district.

Supplied/Waikato Times Taupō Airport passenger numbers have been steadily increasing and are now at 90% of pre-Covid levels.

“It will not only serve as a transport hub for locals and visitors alike, but will be the heart of a growing aviation industry centred around our airport that includes a well-established skydiving destination, a growing aviation engineering industry, the rescue helicopter, and a strong agricultural and forestry aviation sector.”

Airport operations manager Kim Gard said passenger numbers were steadiliy increasing and were around 90% of pre-Covid levels.

“Based on the results for the first six months of financial year 2024, it is anticipated that the total number of passengers for the whole of the current financial year will be 65,000.

“General aviation numbers are gradually improving, especially with the high increase in jet charter numbers in recent months and the recovery of the local operator’s skydiving and parachuting business.

Supplied The interior of the new Taupō Airport passenger terminal. Photo/File

Land adjoining the airport has also been earmarked for future light industrial development to “boost commercial revenue for the airport with less reliance on aviation related activities”.

“To date management has received three expressions of interest and are working with the interested parties,” Gard said.

“An access road into the area already exists but, with regards services, there is only a water supply of limited pressure.

“To fully develop the area, management believes that full services, including an upgrade to the existing water supply, power, storm water and sewerage will need to be installed, the costs of which will be recovered through tenant leases.”