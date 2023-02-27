How Sydney is painting the whole city with broad, rainbow brushstrokes

20,000 revellers gathered in Sydney's Domain for the opening concert of Sydney WorldPride, headlined by Kylie Minoque.

Shortly after arriving in Sydney, I started to count the rainbow flags I saw.

The city is hosting WorldPride and there are some staggering data sets associated with the feat, and I figured this would be another fun, if subjective one.

Barely 20 minutes into the trip, somewhere around Kings Cross I call off my count prematurely. I've run out of fingers and toes to count on because turn your head in every direction and lampposts, shop windows and private balconies are hanging pride flags.

Along with the 78,000 expected visitors travelling in for the event, everyone from the iconic Opera House to nondescript photocopy shops have come to the party. Even the 32-foot model of a great white shark outside the Australian Museum has donned bright, tasselled stripes.

READ MORE:

* Retracing the queer history of Sydney's Oxford Street, step by step

* Australian PM Anthony Albanese makes history by marching at Sydney Mardi Gras

* The 10 events set to define Sydney WorldPride 2023

* Sydney WorldPride launches biggest event in city since Olympics



But flags aren't the only way the city is displaying its allyship. Australia skincare company Aesop have transformed their inner-city store into a free queer library. People line up outside for up to 45 minutes to take away a book of their choosing from a selection LGBTQIA+ authors. The books, Aesop says are "to be devoured with an open mind and a desire for different perspectives."

Philipp Glanz / Supplied/Sydney WorldPride Pride flags decorate Sydney's big and little landmarks.

A few doors up, outside a towering Zara store wrapped in, you guessed it, rainbow colours, a separate queue has formed. This time it's ice-cream being devoured. The multi-national retail clothing chain is delivering its token of queer celebration in the medium of frozen dairy.

In David Jones on Pitt Street a wide rainbow path twists its way through displays of cosmetics and handbags on the first floors. Drawing in that lucrative pink dollar, the upmarket department store is declaring their Pride support alongside, and with as much gusto, as final reductions on clothing.

But more personal and touching declarations of pride are on clearly on display too. On my first night I attend Gay Sydney: A Memoir, to hear photographer William Yang recounting his experience as a gay man documenting Sydney's gay scene since the 1970s and his part in the emergence of the Chinese-Australian pride movement.

In a country that starts all major events with acknowledgements of country and paying respect to indigenous leaders past present and emerging, it felt fitting to start my WorldPride experience to hear the local gay lore from a local queer elder.

Anna Kucera/Sydney WorldPride Charli XCX performing at Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride opening concert.

On Friday night the official party kicked off when 20,000 members of the pride family gathered in Sydney's Domain for the Live and Pride opening concert. Proving that WorldPride is a real family affair, headline act Kylie Minogue ended her 30-minute disco heavy set by bringing out her sister Danni to duet, replete with matching lacy neon dresses.

The following evening 75,000+ people line the streets in Darlinghurst to watch the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade. Some 207 floats and 12,500 participants danced, waved and marched their way along the parade route.

Anna Kucera/Sydney WorldPride Kylie and Danni Minogue at Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride opening concert.

Parked up in the Diamond Club in Taylor Square where the parade turns off Oxford Street and heads down Flinders Street, I have unparalleled views of the parade. Only a metal barrier separates me from the exuberant entrants. In the public areas revellers clamber up onto milk crates, plastic stools and shop ledges for a glimpse of the festivities. What they lack in line of sight is made up for in joyous community spirit.

Yang's oral history rings in my head as I watch the floats bob past. The First Nations float is first down the stretch. They carry a 20-metre-long serpent that winds its way along the course.

I recall Yang telling the story of Malcolm Cole, an Aboriginal and South Sea Islander dancer who in 1998 (the year of Australia's bicentenary celebrations), worked with a group of collaborators to create a Captain Cook costume and float which satirised the First Fleet via "a float full of black sailors being pulled by a white man."

Jenny Evans/Getty Images First nation parade goers walk in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

When staff from St. Vincent's hospital, home to Australia's first dedicated HIV/AIDS ward dance past, my eyes well up recalling Yang recounting a visit to his former lover Allan Booth who was in hospice succumbing to the disease. “He went into a coma. I saw the nurse give him a glass of water, but the water just ran out of his mouth.”

Booth, a Sydney-based designer, created the official posters for the 1983 and 1984 Mardi Gras. At Pride (R)evolution, a major and majestic exhibition which takes a queer lens to The NSW State Library's archives, Booth's diary pages detail 'A day in the treatment room at St Vincent's Hospital'.

On February 13, 1990 Booth wrote, “Tomorrow afta (sic) treatment I'm gonna start resting for Mardi Gras.” Five months later in July 1990, he died from AIDS-related illness.

Thirty-two years later, workers and recipients of Australia's longest running HIV charity, the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, supported by P&O Cruises, bounce past me waving and holding a banner that implores “Get on board! Support people with HIV”. They wear t-shirts that read "We're Still Here."

ABC / Sydney WorldPride. Relive the spectacular sights as 207 floats and 12,500 participants came together for the Sydney's 45th Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras, and the global Pride movement is bigger, more visible, more colourful and more commercial than ever before. This year amongst flashy floats from Qantas, Proctor and Gamble and American Express, Anthony Albanese made history as the first sitting Australian prime minister to march in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

“It’s unfortunate that I am the first, but this is a celebration of modern Australia ... a diverse and inclusive Australia,” he told the ABC.

Despite the growing visibility and societal acceptance, protest remains a present and important part of both movements. In full uniform the NSW Police force march behind a truck emblazoned with ‘Fab Feds’, two protestors are hot on their heels yelling “F..k the Police” after them, a panicked volunteer chases after them. One (later identified as Federal Senator Lidia Thorpe) is removed by police.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Parade goers walk in the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade as part of Sydney WorldPride.

Not long after, activist collective Pride in Protest round the corner. You hear them before you see them, “Always was, always will be, Aboriginal land!” their chant rings into the night. They're gathered behind a wide black and white banner that reads “Stop Police attacks on queers, women and blaks. Queers say treaty now, cops out of Mardi Gras.”

Around me people give a warm and jubilant wave to every marcher. The waving and cheers crosses both sides of the fence. In Sydney, where even the confetti is heart shaped, the rainbow appears bright, broad and spirited.

The writer travelled to Sydney WorldPride with the support of Destination New South Wales.