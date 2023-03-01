Waikaremoana Great Walk closes for season as tracks still underwater

Lake Waikaremoana, in Te Urewera, is popular with hikers, fishers and holidaymakers.

The Lake Waikaremoana/Te Urewera Great Walk has been closed for the rest of the 2022/23 summer season because of the damage wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Te Uru Taumatua, local iwi Tūhoe’s operations arm that manages Te Urewera, said on its website on Monday it had “no choice” but to close the track.

“We can't start inspections or repairs while structures and tracks are still underwater, after a week long dry spell,” the website said.

“We're frustrated that the time and investment that went into repairs from hydro management from Cyclone Hale have now been undone.”

READ MORE:

* 'Staggering amount' of rain fell during Cyclone Gabrielle, fresh data shows

* Family of eight living in their kōhanga after Cyclone Gabrielle

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Parts of Hawke's Bay still vulnerable as bad weather continues



Multiple roads are still closed in the area, Te Uru Tamatua also said, and manuhiri (guests) should get in touch with the Department of Conservation for a full refund.

The track had been temporarily closed two days before Cyclone Gabrielle battered Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay.