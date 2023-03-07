Archaeologists unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue in Egypt

A sphinx statue believed to be made in the likeness of a Roman emperor is uncovered at an archaeological site in Qena, Egypt.

Archaeologists unearthed a Sphinx-like statue and the remains of a shrine in an ancient temple in southern Egypt, antiquities authorities said.

The artifacts were found in the temple of Dendera in Qena Province, 450km south of the capital of Cairo, the Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.



Archaeologists believe the statue's smiling features may belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who extended Rome's rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 AD, the ministry said.

It said archaeologists will conduct more studies on the markings on the stone slab, which could reveal more information about the statue’s identity and the area.

The statue is much smaller than the towering, well-known Sphinx in the Pyramids of Giza complex, which is 20m high.

The archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.

The limestone shrine includes a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin from the Byzantine era, the ministry said.

Such discoveries are usually touted by the Egyptian government in hopes of attracting more tourists, a significant source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country.

Last week, Egypt unveiled the discovery of a long corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza – the first to be found on the structure’s north side.

The corridor, which measures 9m by 2m, is perched above the famous structure's main entrance and was detected using a scan, authorities said.

The function of the chamber is currently unknown, although such corridors often lead to further archaeological discoveries.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and the country’s Minister for Tourism Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery at the pyramid's base.

The chamber was discovered by the Scan Pyramids project, an international programme that uses scans to look at unexplored sections of the ancient structure.