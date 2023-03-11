Visitor information centre could be revived after summer of complaints

The former Millers Acre i-Site centre before it was closed last year. The building houses the Department of Conservation information and a bike hire company, but there are moves to bring the visitor information service back. (file photo)

Nelson could bring back a permanent visitor information centre after a series of complaints, including from one tourist who drove to Motueka for its i-Site service.

The Nelson City Council closed its i-Site centre at Millers Acre in June last year, after the Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA) reported that reduced sales, exacerbated by Covid, and a switch to online bookings meant the business was no longer viable.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith, who was elected last October, said its closure was ill-timed, coming weeks before New Zealand reopened its borders to international visitors after the pandemic.

He told a council meeting this week that he had been taken aback by the number of complaints from visitors about the i-Site closure, from visitors, accommodation providers and tourism operators.

READ MORE:

* Cruise ship passengers lap up Nelson's attractions

* The Brook Waimārama Sanctuary visitors centre reopens after renovation

* In-house services see Tīrau i-SITE operational costs climb

* Rally to protest i-Site closure draws big crowd



MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff The faster than expected return of international visitors to Nelson-Tasman meant it was crucial to have a face-to-face visitor information service, Nelson mayor Nick Smith says.

“The most brutal complaint was a person who came to Nelson and wanted visitor information services and went to Motueka (i-Site) to get it and drove all the way back,” he said.

The mayor said the Department of Conservation information centre at Millers Acre, bike hire companies, the council’s customer services centre and other businesses had been inundated with inquiries from domestic and international visitors seeking help.

As the region’s vital tourist industry was finally recovering after years of Covid disruption, Smith said Nelson would be “missing in action” unless it had a face-to-face visitor service.

A temporary information service on weekdays had been set up in Civic House since February 20, and had already seen high demand. It had NRDA funding to continue to Easter, but Smith said a longer term solution was needed.

Cr Rachel Sanson said the closure of the i-Site last year followed NRDA advice that the service was “haemorrhaging money”, and she would be interested to hear how an economically viable model could proceed.

Smith said there would be a financial impact to restoring the service. In the longer term he said there was potential for a refreshed i-Site service at the Millers Acre site, alongside the DOC centre, particularly as the area was planned to become the city’s new hub for its fleet of electric buses in 2024-25.

“I am excited about the potential for a very effective transport and tourist hub at the Millers Acre site,” he said.

Councillors supported his recommendations to urgently explore options with the NRDA to keep the temporary visitor information service at Civic House running beyond Easter, including the possibility of a weekend service. They also supported developing options to re-establish an i-Site service in the medium and longer terms, including the use of electronic information panels.

NRDA chief executive Fiona Wilson said the pop-up visitor information service in Civic House had seen a steady number of enquiries each day, predominantly from Europe and Australia, with a few from the United States.

The number of enquiries had averaged around 12 a day, ranging from information on how to fill in an afternoon in Nelson, accommodation queries, many on how to get to Abel Tasman, and providing information about other regions.

Enquiries seeking help with actual bookings had been low, it was more about information to support them making their own booking.

Wilson said the i-Site model presented major cost challenges which had not changed.

“The old model was based on covering costs through bookings and advertising revenue which is no longer viable - the majority of people travelling to the region now carry smart phones and book themselves,” she said.

“...The key is finding a solution to welcoming our visitors to Nelson who are seeking person-to-person conversation that is manageable from a cost perspective.”

The NRDA yesterday released figures showing a faster than expected return of international visitors to the region.

Visitor spending in Nelson and Tasman in December last year was above pre-Covid levels. Domestic visitors spent $30.8 million in December compared to $27.2m in 2019; and international visitors spent $11.7m compared to $11.4 in 2019.