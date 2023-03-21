'Dedicated' Cook Strait tug boat likely too expensive, but is that what's needed?

Interislander ferry the Valentine berths in Picton with the assistance of a tug alongside the Kaitaki, in for repairs.

A summer of Cook Strait ferry breakdowns has prompted calls for the Government to consider an ocean-going tug boat that could “provide support for vulnerable or disabled shipping” when needed.

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor and Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter have written to the Minister of Transport, Michael Wood, raising their concerns for both shipping and passenger safety in the vital sea corridor.

And while they concede a “dedicated salvage tug” for Cook Strait would likely be too expensive, they believe one could be brought in and given a “day job” at either port, but be there “on stand-by” in case of emergency.

In January, an Interislander ferry, Kaitaki, drifted more than a nautical mile towards the Wellington coast in winds gusting over 100kph after it lost all engine power. An emergency was declared and life vests were handed out to the 800 passengers onboard, but the ship managed to regain some power and crawl back to shore.

READ MORE:

* Events company calls in favours to get Field Days displays over Cook Strait as sailings cancelled

* Interislander ferry Kaitaki to take passengers again from Saturday

* 'Biggest pothole on SH1': Calls for inquiry into Cook Strait ferry failures

* Yet another Interislander ferry breakdown leaves hundreds stranded on the wrong island

* Interislander owner floated moving ferry from Wellington to Napier



STUFF Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

And while Wellington’s two tugs, along with other boats, rushed to the Kaitaki’s aid, the Wellington Harbourmaster later questioned whether the tugs had enough grunt to tow the ship to safety.

The Cook Strait passenger ferries have been plagued with breakdowns this summer. The Kaitaki had a month of freight-only sailings as a safety review was carried out following the emergency in January. A day after it was cleared to take passengers again, a fault was found in one of its gearboxes. It was moved to Picton at the weekend so repairs could continue amid space constraints in Wellington.

Meanwhile, the Kaiarahi (engineering fault) and Bluebridge’s Connemara (engine fault) and MV Straitsman (“urgent operational requirements”) have all had stints on the sidelines this summer.

At one point, in February, the Interislander’s Aratere was the only ferry carrying passenger vehicles between the North and South islands.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The Kaitaki, left, will likely be berthed in Picton for several weeks as a gearbox is fixed. Meanwhile, vehicles board the Connemara on Monday afternoon.

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ has told Kiwirail it needs to ensure there is a clear plan around both safety and reliability of the ageing ferries in its fleet. Wood said there had to be better management of the company’s three passenger ferries until two new ships arrived in 2025.

But Taylor and Ponter have called for a meeting with Wood to discuss their concerns in light of the ongoing breakdowns.

Taylor said she felt obliged to “elevate” the matter, even though Cook Strait fell outside their harbour responsibilities, given the potential for something to go wrong.

“Regardless of the answer we wanted to flag we believe there’s an issue, or a potential problem, that requires a solution,” she said.

Marlborough Express Tug boats are often used to help ferries berth in rough conditions.

Port Marlborough’s tug was “designed for moving vessels around the inner harbour”, not for Cook Strait, Taylor added.

The Interislander and Bluebridge ferries carried around 1 million passengers across the strait each year, and more than 250,000 cruise ship passengers visited each summer. Other large bulk carriers also used the strait or passed the adjacent coastlines.

“Despite this level of traffic, and the legendary winds and tidal currents, there is neither the legislative requirement nor any physical resource to provide support for vulnerable or disabled shipping,” Taylor said.

“Daran Ponter and I believe this is an inadequate situation. Cook Strait is a vital part of New Zealand’s national infrastructure, being effectively the marine section of State Highway 1. Just as the Government oversees safety on the state highways, we agree that it should support safe shipping in one of our busiest marine corridors.”

Taylor said she saw an opportunity for local and central government, ship and port operators to “come together and work towards an enduring and sustainable outcome”.

Ponter said it was clear the aged ferry fleet was becoming more prone to mechanical issues.

“This can be a very rough stretch of water that brings with it the risk of loss of life and significant environmental damage.

“We have asked Government to consider how it addresses the risk of ships getting into difficulties on the Cook Strait. This is State Highway 1 after all.

“A dedicated ocean-going tug may be an option but would be hugely expensive. So the Government is likely to need to turn its mind to other options that recognise the risks inherent with shipping on the Cook Strait.”