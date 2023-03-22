Cheat sheet: What does Auckland Airport’s new terminal mean for travellers?

The new Auckland Airport domestic terminal plans to bring everything under one roof.

After 12 years of planning, Auckland Airport last week revealed that , work was finally going to begin on the brand-new domestic terminal, bringing international and domestic passengers under one roof.

Patrick Strange, Auckland Airport’s Chair said the existing domestic terminal was “no longer fit for purpose” and hadn’t been for “some time”.

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic we would be well underway with its replacement,” Strange said.

The terminal project is estimated to cost $3.9 billion, and airlines say it may have an impact on the price of flights during the construction period.

So what will these billions of dollars actually be used for?

Will there be any new food outlets or shops?

The short answer to this question is yes, but Auckland Airport said it is “too soon” to say which food and beverage options will be available, as the process is going to take five years.

For now, Auckland Airport have promised more space to relax and enjoy before you fly, as well as high quality bathrooms and family facilities, plus areas for eating and dining.

Auckland Airport/Supplied The new terminal promises upgraded food and drink facilities, as well as spaces to relax before your flight.

How long will it take to get between the domestic and international terminals?

Instead of the 10-minute trudge hauling your luggage across the infamous uncovered green walkway, the new airport will cut the journey between terminals to a short five-minute indoor walk.

This means we will wave goodbye to said green walkway, a once quintessential part of arriving in New Zealand.

Senior Stuff travel reporter Siobhan Downes wrote in 2021 that nothing encapsulates our New Zealand’s DIY, “she’ll-be-right” culture than simply painting a green line along a road and instructing tourists to follow it.

R.I.P.

When can we expect the new terminal to open?

Although construction is about to get underway, we won’t be using the new intergrated terminal until at least 2028, in five years time.

Considering the process of designing the airport started in 2011, it’s not that long to wait in the grand scheme of things.

Auckland Airport/Supplied The new domestic terminal will bring everything under one roof.

Will the terminal house more planes?

There will be 12 new domestic aircraft gates, 20% more than the current terminal, with electric charging.

These gates will allow space for the more efficient and larger domestic planes that airlines are investing in.

Will the cost of building the airport have an impact on the price of flights?

Cath O’Brien, executive director of the Board of Airline Representatives said the development would “ultimately make it too expensive for some people to fly”.

“This $3.9b spend gets pushed on to airlines in fees that end up in ticket prices,” O’Brien said.

“Airlines are frustrated by the airport’s action.”

However, chief executive of Auckland Airport Carrie Hurihanganui believes the “value in creating the resilient gateway that Auckland and New Zealand need is worth the money invested”.

Supplied The Auckland Airport is undergoing a significant upgrade, 12 years in the making.

“History shows it will not get any easier or cheaper,” she said.

Auckland Airport said the increases in airline charges were coming off “a very low base”.

“Currently domestic airport charges are $7 – that’s about 3-4% of an average airfare in 2022,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Travellers should expect changes to parking at Auckland International Airport.

What’s happening with the regional terminal?

Long story short – nothing right now.

Auckland Airport said they were “in discussions” with airlines about the future of regional travel.

“With hundreds of flights heading to and from the regions every day, it’s a really important part of keeping New Zealand connected,” a spokesperson said.

“For now, regional services will stay where they are within the domestic terminal.”

The regional side of the airport isn’t going to miss out on all the fun though, with plans to upgrade traveller facilities at the current domestic terminal, including bathrooms, helpdesks, and dwell spaces.