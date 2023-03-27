Lloyd appointed as cruise association CEO

Former Destination Marlborough general manager Jacqui Lloyd has been appointed CEO of the New Zealand Cruise Association.

New Zealand Cruise Association (NZCA) chair Jacqui Lloyd has been appointed the association’s chief executive with Kevin O’Sullivan retiring after four and a half years in the position.

“I am very excited to be taking up the CEO role at NZCA,” Lloyd, former general manager of Destination Marlborough, said.

“Largely due to the excellent leadership of Kevin O’Sullivan over the past four years, I believe the NZCA is in a brilliant position as the industry returns.

“I’m looking forward to working with members, stakeholders, and our local communities to ensure New Zealand is both positioned as the best cruise destination for industry, and that it’s an industry that contributes to the economic, social, environmental, and cultural wellbeing of New Zealand.”

NZCA said O’Sullivan had led the association through the most turbulent time the sector had experienced due to Covid-19.

“Both the board and wider cruise industry stakeholders are deeply appreciative of the tireless work he undertook to facilitate and support the recovery of the sector.”

Former NZCA chair Debbie Summers said O’Sullivan would be missed.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Kevin O'Sullivan is retiring after four and a half years as CEO of the New Zealand Cruise Association.

“He has worked tirelessly and in particular, throughout our battle to restart these past years. NZ Cruise is in a better place for all his efforts. As chair, I particularly appreciated Kevin’s relentless positivity and sheer determination as he liaised and negotiated with the many stakeholders required to enable the sector’s recovery post-Covid.”

Prior to becoming chief executive O’Sullivan was on the NZCA board for 15 years while holding the role of Regional Harbourmaster at Environment Southland.

Lloyd will continue as NZCA chair until she starts her new position on June 1. A new chair will be announced in due course. O’Sullivan will finish with the association on June 30.