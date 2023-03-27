Posie Parker rally: Why travellers are wrong to boycott New Zealand

Lorna Thornber is a Stuff travel reporter.

OPINION: New Zealand’s reputation as a friendly and welcoming destination took a knock over the weekend, with some foreigners taking to social media to vent their outrage at what they perceived to be the unfair treatment of controversial anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull.

Tourism New Zealand’s official Twitter account was inundated with negative comments after Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, fled the country after meeting with thousands of trans rights counter protestors and being doused with tomato juice at an Auckland rally on Saturday.

In the interests of defending New Zealand’s reputation as unfriendly and unsafe, we’ve highlighted a few things that prove otherwise. We’re not suggesting Aotearoa is a utopia for a second – bad things can happen here as they do anywhere. Just that we’re a pretty welcoming bunch as a whole no matter what type of traveller you are. Unless, perhaps, you’re a controversial activist here to stage a rally.

We’re world-famous for our friendliness

We mightn’t always agree with each other but, by and large, we Kiwis are pretty friendly sorts.

After all, it’s pretty much mandatory to say “hello” to everyone you pass on a trail, and thank the bus driver for taking you where you need to be. Your typically courteous Kiwi will also raise a hand to thank drivers who stop to let them exercise their right to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Trans-rights protesters at Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s Auckland rally.

There’s evidence to back this up too. New Zealand was named the third-friendliest country in the world in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, based on the input of thousands of readers around the globe. The New York-based publication speculated that the Māori notion of manaakitanga (showing respect, generosity and care for others) helps to “boost the value of friendly generosity here”.

SBS’ Cultural Atlas, meanwhile, notes that “New Zealanders (also known as Kiwis) are often viewed as being friendly, inventive, outgoing and welcoming people. They are generally calm and may initially seem slightly more reserved and polite in comparison to other English speakers. However, their culture is still highly informal and relaxed.”

Keen-Minshull’s visit showed we may blow our tops when provoked. But, generally speaking, we keep any uncharitable thoughts we may harbour towards strangers to ourselves – or at least wait until they’re out of earshot before voicing them.

Supplied Queenstown’s Winter Pride festival attracts LGBTQI+ travellers from around New Zealand and beyond.

We’re a LGBTQI+ hotspot in the making

The largest LGBTQI+ festival in the southern hemisphere, Queenstown’s Winter Pride is helping put New Zealand on the map as a mecca for queer travellers.

Run by a small social enterprise, the multi-day festival aims to celebrate both diversity and inclusion. Highlights include the perennially fabulous opening party and the Pride Colour Run, which sees punters take to the slope in sequins, feather boas and other colourful attire.

New Zealand is rated one of the safest places to visit for the rainbow community, and Winter Pride co-owner Martin King reckons we’re just getting started.

“NZ is such a wonderful destination for LGBTQI+ travellers, yet we are not sending a loud enough invitation, compared to many other destinations around the world,” he told Stuff travel reporter Alan Granville in 2022, adding that it’s time for the country to “roll out the rainbow carpet”.

We’re pretty safe on a global scale

You mightn’t think so hearing the sirens wailing in central Auckland on a Saturday night, but New Zealand is a relatively safe haven compared to other countries. Aotearoa came in at number two on the 2022 Global Peace Index, which considers factors such as the incidence of homicides and other violent crimes, the percentage of the population in jail, access to weapons, political stability and terrorist activity. Iceland, for the record, came out on top.

Aotearoa also scored highly on a recent Which? Travel ranking of the world’s safest holiday destinations. Sitting at seventh place, only six European nations – Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia and Finland – were deemed safer.

The factors influencing this ranking included road traffic deaths, murder rates, natural disasters, the risk of terrorism, health services and safety for women. The report’s authors said New Zealand “has higher road traffic fatalities than most other countries in the top 10, but it has a stable political culture and low homicide rates”.

Supplied Victoria Taylor’s Facebook group Wāhine Tramping and Hiking NZ has more than 13,000 members.

Women are finding freedom – and a new sense of self – on our tramping trails

Thousands of women are finding freedom, solace and a new sense of self-confidence on our comprehensive network of hiking trails, often on solo treks.

Christchurch osteopath Victoria Taylor’s Facebook group Wāhine Tramping and Hiking NZ has more than 13,000 members from across the motu, with women regularly sharing their solo adventures, seeking and offering advice, and coordinating treks. A group for women hiking New Zealand’s longest tramping trail, Te Araroa, has some 2400 members, again providing a forum for women to help each other plot their adventures, connect with others, and warn each other about any safety issues that do arise.

In recent years, there have been a slew of stories of Kiwi women finding respite from physical or mental health issues on New Zealand’s trails. Single mum Victoria Bruce has spoken about how hiking with her young daughter Emilie helped in her ongoing recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder, while Thames woman Kate Coastworth walked Te Araroa Trail just four months after finishing treatment for stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme – the deadliest form of brain cancer.

Others have shared how exploring New Zealand’s wildest places solo helped them recover their self-confidence after relationship breakdowns, or simply given them a much-needed break from the stressors of their everyday lives.

There are plenty of options for women wanting to retreat to a safe space

If you’re a woman in New Zealand, or anywhere for that matter, kids and blokes can make life complicated – and exhausting. Hence the growing number of retreats tailored to women only.

Beverly Holt, co-founder of Te Wahi Ora, a small, women’s retreat at Auckland’s Piha Beach, has found that many guests are in need of a hiatus from the stressors of their everyday lives.

“Most women come because they want time to do their own thing. They usually know what they need to be restored, to recover, to feel better, to regain their sense of direction," she said.

Gina Cambridge, meanwhile, aims to make her Wanderlust Solo Women’s Tours retreats feel like a weekend away with the girls. You get up more or less when you want to, do just enough exercise to make you feel fine about indulging in decadent meals, and spend much of the rest of the time chatting and chilling.

We’re improving our accessibility

While New Zealand has a way to go in terms of improving ease of access for travellers with disabilities, it is making headway.

Some beaches hire out wheelchairs designed to be used on sand, while others put out mats which make it easier to get from the dunes to the water. Accessible Beaches New Zealand will point you in the right direction, but a few of the best are Mount Maunganui, Waihī, Pāpāmoa, Takapuna, Days Bay Beach, New Brighton, Tokerau, Hawke’s Bay’s Ocean Beach and Waipū Cove Beach.

Hikers are also fairly well catered for, with many Department of Conservation-maintained tracks suitable for both wheelchairs and buggies.

Inclusive adventure tourism operations, meanwhile, cater for travellers of all abilities, making the likes of bungy jumping, heli sit-skiing, jet boating, rafting, ziplining and kayaking accessible to most. Making Trax Foundation has a directory of inclusive operators and experiences, and also offers package trips.