Cheat sheet: Trump Force One, what's life like on Donald Trump's plane?

The unmistakeable livery of Donald Trump’s private plane, aka Trump Force One, is in the news once again as the former US president flew to New York.

Trump is being formally charged over claims of making hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The Boeing 757-200 emblazoned with the name Trump on the side touched down at LaGuardia Airport on Monday as he arrived from his home in Florida.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the luxury, and the more humble catering onboard Trump Force One.

Craig Ruttle An aircraft carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

How old is the plane?

This jet was originally delivered to Sterling Airlines back in the early 1990s. Never heard of them? Well the low-cost carrier based in Denmark went bust in 1993 but then staggered on through a variety of guises and mergers until finally going belly up in 2008.

The plane found its way to Mexico’s TAESA (who are also no more), before ending up bought by the co-founder of Microsoft, Paul Allen, in 2005. It made its way to Trump in 2011.

Evan Vucci/AP Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco, Texas.

What’s it like onboard?

Well if you like gold and an ostentatious show of wealth, welcome onboard.

The jet can accommodate 43 and has a shower, dining room, a couple of bedrooms and a gallery. A lot of the fixtures and fittings are in 24-carat gold and the seats are a cream-coloured leather. Trump told the Daily Mail that the 757 “was always considered the best looking of all of the commercial planes”.

“You know, it sits up high. It's like a preying mantis. And I think it's helpful in a lot of ways. We can travel with a lot of people. But I think more importantly it makes a fantastic impression on people because we're gonna make our country great and you'd like to show equipment that's great. It's all part of everything.”

It also has wi-fi, which isn’t available on US presidential jet Air Force One.

And the catering?

A recent Bloomberg report on life onboard the jet highlighted the more humble food offerings available – a feed of KFC.

“Shortly after Trump's plane was wheels up from Iowa back to Palm Beach, a flight attendant walked to the front with a large red and white bucket of KFC chicken,” wrote Mario Parker.

“Aides went back and forth to the plane's kitchen with plates of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Coconut pie was served for dessert. The soundtrack from his rallies lightly played on the plane's speakers.”

Also on hand, Trump’s favourite of Diet Coke and McDonald's.

What happened to the plane when Trump was president?

The 757 became a somewhat unloved child as Trump jetted the world in Air Force One. His company execs would use the plane before it was put into temporary storage at the small New York Stewart International Airport.

After Trump was defeated in the 2020 US election by Joe Biden, he used a Cessna 750 Citation X to get around in while the 757 got a refit.

STEFANIE DAZIO/NEWSDAY RM/Getty Images The was put into temporary storage at the small New York Stewart International Airport

So it’s back now. What’s changed?

Well the livery has had a tweak. Gone is the large ‘T’ on the tail, replaced by an American flag. Trump has also boasted of a new sound system onboard.