Auckland Airport is calling upon travellers to be patient as it gears up for a particularly busy Easter period, warning of potentially lengthy wait times as refurbishment works continue and the aviation sector struggles to return to its pre-pandemic normal.

More than 800,000 people are set to travel over the upcoming school holidays, which coincide with Easter, Anzac Day and the end-of-term breaks in several Australian states, the airport said in a statement.

Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said passengers numbers are expected to exceed 80% of 2019 levels in both the domestic and international terminals.

“It’s not often all these public holidays fall within the school holiday period, plus our end of term lining up with the Australian school breaks, so we’re seeing similar traveller numbers to the Christmas period,” he said.

“For international travel, all through the Easter weekend and into that first week of the school holidays it’s going to be particularly busy for departures. On the arrivals side, it’s the last weekend of the school holidays that we’re going to see our busiest days.”

The most popular regional destination over the Easter school holidays is Napier, with some 30,000 people set to fly to and from Hawke’s Bay as repairs to State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō and State Highway 2 between Napier and Gisborne continue in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Brook Sabin Australia is the most popular destination for Kiwis passing through Auckland Airport over the Easter school holidays.

Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown are set to be the busiest domestic connection points.

Internationally, Australia is the most popular destination for Kiwis passing through Auckland Airport over the Easter break, followed by the US and Singapore.

“At our busiest we’ll have well over a full Eden Park crowd flying in and out of Auckland Airport every day across the domestic and international terminals,” Tasker said.

Tasker advised travellers to be prepared for longer queues and wait times than usual.

“While it’s been nearly a year since the border began reopening, the aviation system is still getting up to speed,” he said. “The combination of airline schedule changes, labour shortages, and mishandled bags are continuing to affect operations and these issues, which are being felt globally across the aviation system, are going to take time to resolve.”

In addition, Auckland Airport is carrying out refurbishments in the arrivals processing area, which will see border processing and screening areas operate within a smaller space than usual.

“Lengthy queues and longer than expected processing times are definitely not what we want for travellers, but we want to be upfront about how the daily travel peaks can impact customers as they move through the airport system,” Tasker said.

“We are working hard with other organisations operating at Auckland Airport to reduce the likelihood of this happening and thank travellers for their continued patience.”

Travellers have recently complained of hours-long waits at New Zealand airports, particularly in the international arrivals area.

The airport recommends factoring in extra time for your journey, particularly if you are leaving early in the morning or in the evening, when there can be up to six flights leaving within a 15-minute window.

Auckland Airport’s five busiest days in the international terminal over the Easter break

Thursday 6 April Friday 7 April Friday 14 April Friday 21 April Sunday 23 April

Auckland Airport’s five busiest days in the domestic terminal over the Easter break