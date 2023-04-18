Don't make this mistake when you order room service at your hotel

Don’t leave the room service tray in the hallway unless the hotel has asked you to do so.

A﻿ hotel expert has revealed a common mistake guests tend to make when they check out.

Whilst this might be an attempt to help staff, it's something that experts say we should avoid doing. ﻿

If you've ordered room service, avoid leaving the tray outside in the hallway that is unless the hotel has told you otherwise.

Speaking with ﻿Travel + Leisure, etiquette expert Myka Meier said "It's messy and smelly for other guests, as well as a trip hazard. Instead, call room service when you're done and tell them you're ready to have your tray picked up."

However, this is not to say that you can't clean up after yourself.

Whilst hotel staff are doing their jobs by tidying up and cleaning the rooms, do you really want to make the impression that you're a bit of a slob?

It's still important to make sure you leave the room slightly tidy and follow the hotel’s instructions and policies when it comes to sheets and towels.

Aside from personal reputation, it may be quite frustrating to staff.

"Leaving the room in a horrible state [upon] checkout" is a quick way to annoy those working at the hotel, according to Meier.

"Do a light tidy before you leave," she says. "Leave soiled towels hanging on hooks or… in nice neat piles in the bathroom, not on the carpet, where they could leave a wet stain," she continues.

Meier also revealed there were other ways you could annoy hotel staff and guests for that matter not just by leaving a tray out.

This included simply being respectful to staff, "This applies to both your words and actions. Basic manners, like saying "please" and "thank you," is appreciated, and "snapping, clapping, or waving [aggressively] to get service attention," is frowned upon, she says.

-9Honey Travel