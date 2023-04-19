United Airlines' new NZ flights could be harbinger of cheaper airfares, experts say

United Airlines’ new New Zealand routes could spell the start of increased capacity which will ultimately lead to cheaper airfares, experts say – but it may be some time before we see prices fall.

United’s Christchurch to San Francisco service, set to start on December 1, and new direct flights between Auckland and Los Angeles form part of what the airline calls “the largest South Pacific network expansion ever to and from the continental US”.

Kiwis now have multiple options for getting to and from the United States, with Air New Zealand already flying Stateside regularly and American Airlines flying between Auckland and Dallas.

Fiji Airways, Air Tahiti and Hawaiian Airlines offer services with stopovers, while Delta, another US giant, is set to start flying between Auckland and LA on October 28. Qantas will add another option when it launches its non-stop Auckland to New York route in direct competition with Air New Zealand in June.

Flight Centre general manager of product Victoria Courtney said it’s “really exciting” to see airlines committing to routes they didn’t operate before the pandemic.

“Even opening up more capacity to LA gives Kiwis greater options for getting to the US, and United is such a large global carrier it makes it even easier for Kiwis to travel around once they are in the US.”

SUPPLIED Kiwi travellers now have multiple options for travelling to the United States.

Air New Zealand and United, which are Star Alliance partners, have historically set fairly similar prices on routes they both operate, she said.

“At the moment, what we’re seeing is that all of the different carriers servicing the US are pretty consistent. But what we’re hoping to see is more sale fares coming closer to when those flights start.”

Fiji Airways has been attempting to lure Kiwis to the US, Canada, Asia and other parts of the Pacific with fares significantly cheaper than what rivals are offering.

The airline has had fares on sale from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to Los Angeles and San Francisco for $1073 return, to Singapore for $999, and Tokyo for $773.

Courtney said she was hopeful Kiwis would see more sales going forward. Carriers such as Fiji Airways and Hawaiian Airlines “have been a bit more tactical with their pricing, and presented customers with more affordable ways to get there”, she said.

“Not necessarily the quickest ways, but they definitely provide different options and some different stopover options when going to the US.”

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says customers should book early to avoid paying high airfares (video published June 2022).

Aviation expert Irene King said airfares are starting to fall as capacity increases and Kiwis feel “the bite of economic headwinds”, but she predicts they will really take a nosedive in August.

Courtney said fares have started to come down in markets such as the US, UK and Australia, and that New Zealand should follow suit eventually.

“What we’ve experienced is that we’re a few months behind the rest of the world, so certainly indicators from other markets would suggest we’re hopefully coming into the time when all the conditions are aligning where we should start to see that pricing normalise.”

With high demand for travel and still-limited flights, however, prices remain under pressure at present, she said.

“It's difficult to forecast when all of those metrics will change to the point where prices start coming down.”

King noted that United’s new New Zealand routes are a win for Air New Zealand in that they will enable the Kiwi carrier to sell seats at a lower operating cost across a vastly expanded network.

While the timing of the launch of the new United routes seems designed to enable Americans to visit New Zealand in summer, Courtney said autumn, winter and spring can be great – and more affordable – times to travel to the US.

“Historically, those are often really good times to find some deals. Winter in LA is wonderful, so I think it really affords that opportunity for Kiwis to explore the US at different times of the year.”