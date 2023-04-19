The best way for Air New Zealand to win back Kiwi travellers? Extend Koru Hour

Travelling can be particularly stressful these days, and the cheese and crackers washed down with wine can help one unwind.

Lorna Thornber is a travel reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: Forget switching up the snacks. If Air New Zealand really wants to win back Kiwi travellers, it should put on more Koru Hour flights and extend the hours.

New Zealanders have strong opinions on the snacks served on domestic flights, so the airline is playing with fire by seeking out a new selection.

But while even the long-serving mini Cookie Time isn’t safe in the latest reshuffle, the airline seems to know not to mess with the alcoholic beverage, cheese and cracker combo at Koru Hour – it’s the only treat it won’t touch bar the pre-landing lolly. After all, Kiwis are so exacting about Koru Hour offerings that a nationwide debate ensued in 2015 after a customer complained the cheese to cracker ratio was “out of whack”.

And it’s no wonder. When you’ve raced to catch a flight, waited ages in airport queues, or are exhausted after a long day, what says “the hard yards are over, it’s time to relax” like a quality Kiwi wine or beer and cracker topped with just the right amount of quality cheese? Particularly when air travel is as stressful as it can be right now. The kids don’t miss out either – they get to play at cocktail hour with a can of sugar-free Coke or L&P to wash down their grown-up savoury snack.

The trouble is, in this age of limited and often-full flights, it’s not always easy to secure a seat on a Koru Hour service. And if you’re flying to and from the regions, you’re out of luck altogether.

The extra drinks and snacks offered as part of Koru Hour are only available on A320 jet services between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown with a scheduled flight time of at least 50 minutes. And only on weekdays which aren’t public holidays between 4:35pm and 7:05pm.

Air New Zealand wouldn’t comment on how much it costs to put on Koru Hour, but chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline likes to think of it as “a little koha from us to our customers travelling at the end of the business day.

“Care is at the heart of our brand and offering Koru Hour as an end of day treat is an extension of that – much like the Air New Zealand lolly enjoyed by customers of all ages.”

I’m not one to look a gift horse in the mouth, but it seems to me that the airline could do with making a little more effort to show it cares right now.

While Air New Zealand has been one of the country’s most trusted brands for years, taking the top spot in a corporate reputation index for eight years in a row, its reputation has taken a hammering since Covid-related travel restrictions eased.

Cancellations, sky-high airfares, bumped flights, hours-long waits on the phone, and accusations of price gouging have prompted even formerly staunch supporters of the national carrier to turn elsewhere, with some even prepared to pay more to fly with a competitor.

Enabling more customers to experience the magic of Koru Hour is of mutual benefit. We passengers get to experience the “end of day treat” Air New Zealand believes expresses how much it cares, and we get to wind down and show our gratitude with our repeat business.

Koru Hour is a great showcase of New Zealand products too. As Geraghty herself said, it “features a New Zealand-made line up of products including hand-cut cheddar, brie made specifically for Air New Zealand, and a selection of great New Zealand wines and beers”.

I’m not calling for a glass of sav at 7am – although it’s always 5pm somewhere right? – but adding Koru Hour to longer regional flights would be a great start.