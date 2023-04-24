I made it to Air NZ Elite status: These are the secret perks nobody talks about

This is the good, bad and ugly of what it's like to make Air NZ's top tier of frequent flyer.

OPINION: It arrived with no fanfare. A white envelope in the letterbox: no courier, no signature required. Just post; that relic of communication that’s been around in this country since 1815.

The first clue that something exciting was inside came from seeing the Air New Zealand Airpoints logo on the outside. I turned it over to reveal an Elite symbol. I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.

Before rolling your eyes at the thought of someone getting excited about airline status, you need to know that I’m an elite-level plane nerd. The first time I ever stayed up all night wasn’t because I’d been out partying. It was because I was so excited about my first flight I didn’t sleep a wink.

Travelling the world is one of the greatest privileges of our time; for most of history travel was arduous and dangerous. It wasn’t that long ago that getting from point A to point B involved dodging bandits and dysentery. We are blessed to have the chance to travel the world, although it comes with its own environmental challenges.

Air NZ’s highest status isn’t Elite – it’s actually a top-secret Elite Priority 1 membership, with a secret lounge that I found on a fire escape plan at Auckland Airport. But that’s only open to around 100 of the airline’s most frequent flyers, so it’s a pretty exclusive club.

Stuff Elite is Air NZ’s top tier.

Elite, for the rest of us, is the top tier.

So, what’s it like? Is it worth trying to reach? And what are the secret benefits? After trying my membership out for a few weeks, I’m here to reveal all.

What’s Elite like?

Reaching Elite status means you’ve essentially spent a mammoth pile of moolah with the airline, and therefore they treat you pretty special.

A lot of the core benefits are similar to Gold, which includes lounge access, free upgrades, frequent flyer seating at the front of the plane, priority baggage and an additional free bag (if your ticket includes a bag).

Just like Gold, you also get access to more than 1,000 lounges around the world with the Star Alliance.

Additional to Gold, you also get valet parking vouchers, an additional upgrade each year, and you can bring in additional guests to the Air NZ lounges.

Stuff Business class on Air NZ.

So what’s the best perk?

For me, there is one perk that rules them all: Elite Partner.

This means you can essentially gift an Elite status to anyone, and they’ll receive many of the same benefits as you do.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF As an Elite member, you get access to Air NZ’s lounges.

What are the secret benefits?

I’ve discovered there are a few unlisted extra benefits you get with Elite.

When flying economy on international flights, the crew will load Business class headphones into your seat pocket before you’ve boarded the flight. This is a nice little bonus.

Secondly, the head flight attendant will come and introduce themselves to you, welcoming you back to the airline. On a recent flight to the Gold Coast, our flight attendant Victoria did this with so much kindness, it was like she was greeting family.

However, I’ve been on other international flights, and the head flight attendant didn’t say hello to anyone - so I’m unsure if it's official policy.

Again, on the unofficial policy side of things, with Elite you seem to get away without paying overweight charges for bags. With my old Gold status, this didn’t always happen, and I’ve had to repack bags at the airport.

How do I get to Elite?

You need to earn 1500 Status Points over a year to make Elite. What are Status Points? On each Air NZ flight, you get a certain number of points depending on the route and how much you paid for the ticket.

To put that into context, I usually earn 20 to 60 Status Points for a return flight from Auckland to Christchurch.

So that’s (very) roughly 25 to 50 return flights a year between those two cities to make Elite – each year – if you did no other flying. Most people, however, earn a lot of their points through international trips.

What are the tips for getting to Elite quicker?

At least 900 of the 1500 Status Points must come from flying with Air NZ, but you can make up the other 600 with Status Points from credit cards.

If you do a lot of flying with Air NZ (like me, being a travel reporter) ANZ has just made a change to its Airpoints Platinum Credit Card which I’ve found quite beneficial. It now provides a 50% bonus of Status Points each time you fly with Air NZ. So if you earn 20 points on an Auckland to Christchurch flight, you get 10 added free.

Air NZ has a handy tool to compare credit card benefits here, and it’s also worth watching out for Air NZ’s own long-awaited credit card which it promises will deliver “best-in-class rewards”.

Is Air NZ Elite Status worth it? Let us know in the comments below.