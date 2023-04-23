Giant dragon goes up in flames at Disneyland theme park in California

A fire broke out at a Disneyland theme park in California on Saturday night (local time), with a giant Maleficent dragon going up in flames during a night-time show.

In a statement, Disneyland representatives said there were no reported injuries and all cast members were safely evacuated. The cause of the fire was being investigated.

Videos captured by theme park guests show the dragon becoming engulfed in flames. The fire first catches on the dragon’s face before spreading to the rest of its body.

Guests are ushered away as heavy plumes of smoke billow from the stage, and an announcement on the loudspeaker informs them the performance “cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances”.

The fire broke out during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, local media reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.

Stephen Heard/Stuff The fire broke out during a night-time show at Disneyland. (File photo)

The “Fantasmic” show began in 1992 and features fireworks, water effects, pyrotechnics, lasers and mist screen projections.

The show presents a voyage through Mickey Mouse’s imagination as he battles various Disney villains.

- additional reporting: AP