Yeah, nah: Are the perks worth the effort in frequent flyer schemes?

Frequent flyer schemes come with a number of benefits, but there are range of hoops to jump through to get there.

Stuff travel reporter Brook Sabin has written on gaining Air New Zealand’s frequent flyer Elite status.

Among its perks are lounge access, free upgrades, frequent flyer seating, priority baggage and valet parking.

However to gain Elite status you need to earn 1500 status points over a year, which Sabin calculated as roughly 25 to 50 return flights a year between Auckland and Christchurch – although you're able to gain 600 of those points through credit card usage.

Other tiers with the airline have lower entry requirements – gold is 900 status points and silver is 450. Other airlines have varying entry requirements for their own offerings.

Are frequent flyer schemes worth the effort needed to meet the criteria, or not?